'Money Heist' Star Alvaro Morte Celebrates 11M IG Followers While Posing With 'fake Beard'

Spanish actor Álvaro Morte has garnered worldwide recognition for his performance as El Professor in the Money Heist series. His fan following has been increasing on social media platforms, especially Instagram where he has achieved a new feat. The actor celebrated his milestone with a 'fake beard' post.

Alvaro Morte has reached 11 million followers on his official Instagram handle. He has been quite active on the social media platform as he connects with his fans on regular basis proving them update about his projects, including the behind-the-scenes of Money Heist. He shared his gratitude for gaining this number of people with a new post. The actor posted a picture of himself in a fake beard, which is longer than his usual real beard. Morte is wearing a yellow floral shirt as he clicks the selfie. Check out the photo below.

Money Heist's Alvaro Morte's post received appreciation from fans. Many left red heart, fire, and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Others congratulated him on his new achievement on the social media platform. Take a look at a few reactions below.

Alvaro Morte's fake beard picture is from the set of his upcoming show Boundless aka Sin límites. It is his look as Juan Sebastián Elcano in the miniseries. Directed by Simon West, it created on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the First Circumvalation Around the World, retelling a fictionalized version of the event, tracking the 1519–22 voyage launched by Ferdinand Magellan and culminated by Elcano. The cast has Rodrigo Santoro as Santoro, along with Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrián Lastra, Carlos Cuevas, Bárbara Goenaga, Pepón Nieto, and others.

Alvaro Morte will be returning as Sergio Marquina in the final season of La casa de papel. Money Heist Season 5 teaser has revealed that the series has been divided into two volumes. The first one will arrive on September 3, 2021, on Netflix. Money Heist Season 5 release date for the second volume is set as December 5, 2021. Both parts are expected to consist of five episodes each.

