'Money Heist' Stars Alvaro Morte And Najwa Nimri To Reunite For New Project After Season 5

Money Heist's Professor aka Alvaro Morte and Alicia Sierra aka Najwa Nimri are reportedly set to appear in an upcoming project together. Alvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri are best known for their roles on the popular Spanish heist crime drama series. Najwa aka Alicia, recently confirmed via her Instagram handle that she has written a new album which will release on June 4, 2021.

However, according to another video shared by Najwa, The Professor, aka Alvaro Morte is also set to be a part of the upcoming album. The pair appeared together in an Instagram video featured on Najwa's account, showing them in a studio. According to the update, Morte and Nimri will be singing a song together titled Acércate Más in the latter's upcoming album.

According to the Daily Express, Najwa's upcoming project will be titled "AMA". The actress and singer, also revealed that the album is a "project that is born directly from lockdown". In her first post announcing the album's release on June 4, Najwa also included a short music clip, which according to her caption will be how the last song ends. Take a look below.

More about Alvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri's project

According to the Daily Express, Alvaro's involvement had initially been confirmed and the collaboration was on the books. However, the nature of Alvaro's involvement had not yet been revealed which left fans speculating if he was producing something or performing. However, Money Heist fans will be delighted as their favourite Professor from the show, will be singing.

Money Heist's fans went berserk when Najwa shared the Instagram video featuring Alvaro. She shared the video with details about the title of the song in the caption and the release date of the upcoming album. Take a look below.

Fans of the show might be surprised by the collaboration since the pair are natural enemies on screen. Najwa plays Sierra who is the police inspector intent on catching the heist team. Alvaro on the other hand, plays Money Heist's Professor and the leader of the heist gang, orchestrating impressive thefts.

In the last season which aired, the pair were left facing off as Sierra found out where The Professor had been hiding. Money Heist fans are anxiously waiting to find out what happens next. Although the Money Heist cast has confirmed that they have finished filming, not much is known about the Money Heist season 5 release date except that it will be sometime in the second half of 2021.

Image - Najwa Nimri IG, Alvaro Morte IG

