Money Heist Team Shares Behind The Scenes Pictures Of Alicia Sierra And Martin, See Pics

The makers of Money Heist have shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures of two cast members giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming fifth season of the show. Money Heist, as a show, garnered tremendous popularity over the years and became a fan favourite. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the fifth season of the show and thus the makers have shared two BTS pictures which have contributed to the hype among the fans of the series.

'Money Heist' new season BTS featuring Alicia and Martin

Actor Najwa Nimri who plays the role of Alicia Sierra was among the first cast member who posted a BTS shot from the set of the series. She was seen dressed up in her signature attire in what appears to be a mid-conversation scene. A few legs covered in camo pants were seen in the background as well. The actor was seen holding a bunch of items in her hand and pointed towards them as she spoke to another character within the scene. Najwa did not reveal much about the scene in her caption and simply added the magnifying glass emoji to suggest her detective nature and wrote LCDP5. Thus fans knew instantly that the pic she shared was a still from the show and thus seemed extremely eager as they got a momentary glimpse into her character.

Rodrigo De La Serna who plays the role of Martin on the show was also seen in a behind-the-scenes shot revealed by one of the makers of the show. Koldo Serra took to his Instagram account to share the image with fans of the show. In the mage shared by the individual, Martin can be seen seated on a char with a backdrop full of computer screens. The monochrome image added quite the dramatic effect to his pose with a gun in hand. Martin was seen dressed up in combat uniform. Koldo wished Rodrigo on his birthday after sharing the image on his timeline. The actor happened to be celebrating his birthday and thus to commemorate the day the fans received a special peek into his character from season 5.

The two images that were posted by Vancouver Productions have now created tremendous hype among fans of the show. The comments were filled with positivity as fans expressed their desire to watch the show as soon as possible. The fans also seemed extremely happy to receive a sneak peek from the fifth season of Money Heist, through the images shared by the production company.