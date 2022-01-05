'Money Heist's Esther Acebo Reveals Lord Ganesha’s Painting At Her House; Netizens React

Recently, a picture of Money Heist actor Esther Acebo has been making rounds on the internet. In the picture, she can be seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's painting at her house. Esther is best known for her performance as Stockholm in Netflix's hit Spanish show, Money Heist.

Esther Acebo's pic featuring Lord Ganesha goes viral

On Wednesday, netizens dropped several screengrabs from a video that the actor had shared on her verified social media handle. One user shared the snap on Twitter and penned, "Proud moment for India Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying Vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video."

Several other Twitter users retweeted the pictures and penned lovely captions. One fan commented, "Money Heist fame @estheracebo unveils painting of lord Ganesha in her home and pictures is going viral Spanish actress Esther Acebo rose to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel aka money heist #Ganesha." Another one wrote, "So proud of it."

More about Money Heist

Money Heist, which is the English name for the Spanish show La casa de Papel follows a plot of a robbery planned by The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfil the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces.

The plot is narrated through one of the recruits for the mission, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. The series has been created by Alex Pina. The series first aired on May 2, 2017, on a Spanish network. It was later acquired by Netflix and has been streaming from the third season onwards in 2019. Apart from its global popularity, it got won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018.

In 2021, the Hindi remake of the series titled Three Monkeys was announced. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is set to play the role of the professor. The actor also posted a picture featuring himself from the sets in the month of November.

