Money Heist and Squid Game are two of the prominent Netflix series that took to the OTT platform by storm in no time. As the cast members of both the web series are receiving love and appreciation from the fans, a delightful piece of news was recently surfaced online revealing that one of the Squid Game cast members will be a part of the Korean version of the Spanish heist crime drama, La Casa de Papel or Money Heist.

The makers of the Spanish series, Money Heist took to social media and announced that the Squid Game actor, who essayed the role of Cho Sang-woo will be playing the role of Berlin in the Korean version of Money Heist.

Korean Money Heist release date revealed

The makers of La Casa de Papel recently took to their official Twitter handle and announced that the Squid Game cast member, Park Hae Soo had a message for everyone and revealed that the Korean version of the La Casa de Papel/ Money Heist will be released in 2022 on Netflix. A video was also posted on Twitter that depicted the Squid Game actor with the iconic Money Heist mask. It was then revealed that he will be essaying the role of Berlin in the Money Heist Korean version of the show.

Desde Seúl para toda la Resistencia, Park Hae-soo tiene un mensaje: la versión coreana de #LCDP5 llegará este 2022, solo en Netflix.



From Seoul to all the Resistance, Park Hae-soo has a message: the Korean version of #MoneyHeist will arrive this 2022, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/mTNQ9MpX4L — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

On the other hand, the fans are also excited for the upcoming Money Heist spin-off series that is set to be released in 2023 and will revolve around the character of Berlin. According to Variety, Pedro Alonso opened up about the spin-off and expressed his excitement towards the show and even assured the fans how the screenwriters of the show would depict a promising tale of every possible twist and turn.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr/Twitter/@@lacasadepapel