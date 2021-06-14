Money Heist's Professor Aka Alvaro Morte Takes To 'Sunday Funky Cooking'; Watch

Alvaro Morte, who is most popularly known as Money Heist's professor, recently took to Instagram in order to share a video of himself cooking on a Sunday. In the video, the leading Money Heist Season 5 cast member can be seen grooving to one of his favourite tracks in a monochrome video. Simultaneously, he can be seen cutting some vegetables as well. One can find the post below.

Alvaro Morte enjoys some 'Sunday Funky cooking'

In a matter of no time, the comments from his fans, colleagues and followers alike started coming in. Many of the same see the netizens showing praises to the actor. Some of them can be found below:

Netizens react to Alvaro Morte's cooking video:

A little about Alvaro Morte's upcoming project:

The team behind Money Heist Season 5 quite recently wrapped up filming of the same. The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, which saw a group of people taking several employees of a Spanish bank captive in hopes of securing a sizable fortune for themselves, will be released in two parts. The makers of the same released a teaser of what is the final season of Money Heist. The same sees the last surviving members of the group dodging bullets from the Spanish law enforcement officials. In addition to the same, fans can also get to hear a recreated version of Linkin Park's In The End. The same can be found below.

Money Heist Season 5 release date and all about the show:

As far as Money Heist Season 5 release date is concerned, the final season of the same will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on September 3, while the final part will be released on December 3. Further information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The drama series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor" (The character played by Alvaro Morte in Money Heist). The Professor's motive, throughout the course of the series, is to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. The Professor plans on printing billions of euros and be the most respected person in his enigmatic circle. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities, who have nothing to lose. The group of thieves take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who are alternatively trying to come up with a way to capture The Professor. The fifth and final season of Money Heist, which will be released in two parts, quite recently met its completion.

