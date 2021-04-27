Money Heist's Rio Has A Special Message For ‘brave Friend’ Ursula Aka Tokyo

Money Heist has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. With four successful parts, the show is expected to conclude with its upcoming fifth and final part. As the shooting of the project is coming to an end, actor Miguel Herrán, who plays Rio, has shared a special note for his co-star Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo.

Miguel Herran recently shared a picture from Money Heist part 4 featuring Ursula Corbero, aka his love interest Tokyo. With the photo, Herran had a special message written in Spanish which translates to, "When I grow up I want to be as brave as you are, my friend." (sic). The picture is from the scene when Tokyo leaves the isolated Island, saying goodbye to Rio so that she could travel. Rio gives her a phone in order to stay in contact with her, which does not end well. Check out the post from Money Heist's Rio.

Money Heist's Rio aka Miguel Herran has shared several pictures with Ursula Corbero on his Instagram handle. He has always showered his co-star with love and respect. Herran even mentioned that she has taught him much more than he would ever give it back. He called their friendship a "very fun and enriching" one. Take a look at some of Herran's pictures with Corbero.

Money Heist Season 5 cast includes Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, and others. Created by Álex Pina, the series will continue where the previous one left, the Professor facing Alicia Sierra with a gun in his face. Money Heist Season 5 release date is expected to be 2022 on Netflix. Fans are excited to see how the series concludes.

Promo Image Source: miguel.g.herran Instagram