'Money Heist's' 'Stockholm' Star Esther Acebo Looks Fierce In The First Look Of Season 5

Netflix has released first look stills from the fifth and final season of Spanish heist crime drama La Casa de Papel, better known in English speaking world as Money Heist. The main cast member Esther Acebo essayed the role of Monica Gaztambide who is Arthuro Roman's mistress and during the heist, she falls in love with Denver and eventually becomes an accomplice to the group. Esther looked fierce than even in the first look of season five and has been garnering praises from fans as well as co-stars.

Money Heist's star Esther Acebo looks fierce in the first look of season 5

Esther Acebo took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, June 3, to share the first look of her character Monica in Money Heist who looked fierce than ever. The actor donned a black t-shirt and maroon pants and had tied up half of her curly hair for the character. In the image, she is shown in an aggressive look, roaring like a tigress. Much like her first look, she added a bold caption and wrote "Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision", along with details behind the photograph.

Esther Acebo's fierce look not just garnered attention and praises from fans, but also her Money Heist's co-star Luka Peros and Pedro Alonso. Luka, who joined the main cast in the 4th season as Marseille, a member of the gang who joins the robbery of the Bank of Spain wrote in Spanish " "Quiero Gelatoooooooooooooooo!!!!" Estoy 100% Seguro que estas diciendo esto", which when loosely translated in English meant "I want ice cream, I am 100% sure you're saying this". Esther replied to him "Hermanito!!!" with an ice-cream emoticon, which meant "little brother" in Spanish. Pedro who played the role of Adres De Fonollosa aka Berlin, a terminally ill jewel thief, dropped several fire emoticons and Esther replied with a butterfly, reindeer, and red heart emoticons.

About Money Heist season 5 release date

The fifth and the final season of the globally popular web series Money Heist will be released in two installments with five episodes each. According to the date announcement with the teaser, Volume 1 of the finale will release on September 3, 2021, whereas Volume 2 will be streaming on Netflix from December 3. The teaser's logline said, "The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army."

