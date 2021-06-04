'Money Heist's' The Professor Aka Alvaro Morte Teases Fans With A Fresh Still

Money Heist's Professor, Alvaro Morte quite recently took to Instagram in order to tease fans with a set of new visuals featuring Najwa Nimri 's Inspector Sierra. In the picture, one can see that the character, who was introduced in part 4 of Money Heist, pointing a firearm at Alvaro Morte's head. The picture in question, much like the majority of the series, has a black and blue colour tone. The picture can be found below.

Money Heist's professor teases fans with a new still from Season 5

The above picture is only one of the many stills that have been released by the makers of the show. Through Money Heist's official Instagram account, the members who are responsible for bringing the show to life share fresh stills from the upcoming 2-parter fifth season. The same gives one a glimpse of all the key characters who will play a significant role in the upcoming season. Those pictures can be found below.

A little about Money Heist

The drama series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor". The Professor's motive, throughout the course of the series, is to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. The Professor plans on printing billions of euros and be the most respected person in his enigmatic circle. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities, who have nothing to lose. The group of thieves take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who are alternatively trying to come up with a way to capture The Professor. The fifth and final season of Money Heist, which will be released in two parts, quite recently met its completion. The following post was shared through the show's social media handles in order to announce the same.

As far as Money Heist Season 5 release date is concerned, the first part of the fifth and final season of the show will be released on September 3. The second part of the same, on the other hand, will be released on December 3. The date announcement clip was share by Netflix themselves through their various online accounts not too long ago. The same can be found below.

Money Heist Season 5 teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.