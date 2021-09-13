Money Heist's Tokyo Actor Ursula Corbero Reacts To An Indian Fan's Art

Netflix India uploaded an all-new video to their YouTube channel, especially for Indian Money Heist fans. The video features Ursula Corbero, a.k.a Tokyo, reacting to her Indian fans' art based on her character and the show. The latest season of the show was released on September 3, with its next part hitting the screens on December 3.

Ursula Corbero on Indian fans' Money Heist art

In the most recent video uploaded by Netflix India's official YouTube channel, Ursula Corbero takes the opportunity to react to the creative and out of the box sketches, drawings and digital art based on her show. Admiring one fan's digital art, the actor seemed flattered. The artwork was extremely colourful and has shades of neon, which Corbero simply loved and said, "It drives me crazy." She also mentioned that the digital work of art made her look younger. It featured the actor in her character with a weapon in one hand and her Dali mask in the other.

The next sketch she saw featured her with one of her closest friends from the gang, Nairobi. Looking at the picture got Ursula Corbero smiling from ear to eat almost immediately. She loved the fan are and also made a comment on Alba Flores' (Nairobi) height. The picture saw the Tokyo leaning on Nairobi, as they two dressed in red.

Watch Tokyo's reaction here

Looking at the next piece of digital art of herself and Alba Flores, Corbero said, "This is super Indian". with a huge grin on her face. The actor also mentioned that the surroundings featured in the image looked like she and Nairobi were in India. She seemed to love the little details that the work of art contained and noted that the picture features her holding The Professor's mug.

The caption of the next picture the actor saw read, "VIVA LA RESISTENCIA", which translates to Long Live the Resistance. The actor said, "It's surreal to me that there are these walls in India, of Money Heist and Dali masks." The picture she was speaking about seemed to be a hand-painted one on a wall of a building.

