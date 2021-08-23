Money Heist's Tokyo Aka Ursula Corbero Eyeing Hindi Films, Says Will Love To Work In Bwood

Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo from the Spanish crime series, Money Heist has garnered a massive fan base with her feisty, fiery and absolutely madcap role in La Casa De Papel. As we have seen her defying the norms on the show, the actor doesn't believe in limiting herself even in real life, taking all challenges head-on. Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the fifth and final season of Netflix's Money Heist, Ursula poke to Hindustan Times, talking about her vast popularity, her fashion game, being a social media sensation, and not to forget her love for India, with her interest to star in a classic Bollywood film. Continue reading to know more.

Money Heist's Tokyo on playing a Hindi movie character

In a recent conversation, the actor expressed her excitement about essaying a Hindi speaking character in a Bollywood movie, provided she has the time. Ursula, who has mostly essayed Spanish speaking characters, including Tokyo in Money Heist, said that she would be glad if there was a professional who could train her, teach her how to say things. After triumphing around the world with her thrilling heists and being at the pinnacle of her career, the actor is making a powerful Hollywood debut with Snake Eyes, a spinoff of the famous G.I. Joe. She added that despite her English not being that good, she has taken up the interesting role as it would offer new challenges that she wants to take head-on.

Just like movie buffs around the world, Ursula too is one and said that she has 'seen many, many different Bollywood films' with the Golden Globe-winning 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire being her favourite most.

More about her Money Heist character

The actor plays the powerful and brave character of Tokyo in the Netflix series Money Heist. She is the narrator of the show and a runaway robber who is scouted by the Professor to participate in his heists, beginning with the Royal Mint in Madrid. She is taken to a secluded villa, along with seven other members, where they plan the heist for several months. Ursula character is the first powerful voice that the audience hears on the show, as she lays the foundation of what is going to happen.

Her fierce character takes on the authorities single-handedly, while glimpses of her romance with Rio's character showing a different side of her brave demeanour. Ursula mentioned the one thing that attracts her the most about Tokyo is the way her character finds strength from within, from her guts, 'and not from her physicality or her muscle', with Tokyo being a 'whole universe' in itself.

For the unversed, Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series, covering two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, and narrated to the viewers from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó).

The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, with the famous anthem song Bella ciao, which plays multiple times throughout the series, becoming a summer hit across Europe in 2018. Part one of Netflix's Money Heist finale season will premiere on the streaming platform on September 3.

(IMAGE- URSULOLITA/ INSTAGRAM)