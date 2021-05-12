'Money Heist’s' Tokyo Aka Úrsula Corberó Shares First Photos In New Fierce Avatar

Úrsula Corberó has garnered recognition for her performance as Silene Oliveira aka Tokyo on Money Heist series. The character has short hair and a bold personality, an avatar that the actor has been carrying for quite a long time. Now, Corberó went with a whole different look in her latest photoshoot which she produced.

Úrsula Corberó produces her first photos in fierce style

Money Heist's Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. Her recent post on her Insta handle has the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. She is wearing loose orange attire over black shoes, with the tie having a fire symbol. Her hair has braids at the tail and is spiky at the top. Corberó's funky hairstyle caught many eyes. She has lavender color nail polish with a white pattern and a ring on almost every finger. The actor mentioned that these are the first photos that she has produced. Check out her post below.

Úrsula Corberó's latest Instagram post grabbed much attention. Many users left fire and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some even called her "Hermosa" which means beautiful. Her post has reached one million likes with 5k+ comments in less than 12 hours. Take a look at a few reactions.

Money Heist cast for part five includes Álvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, and others. The Spanish crime drama series will continue where the previous one left, with the Professor facing Alicia Sierra with a gun in his face. There are speculations that Sierra could join the Professor as she herself is now hated by the people and her own team. The two could work together to help the team exit the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Season 5 release date is expected to be 2022 on Netflix. However, the shooting has wrapped in mid-2021, there is a chance that it could arrive later this year. An official announcement is yet to be made. Fans are excited to see how the story concludes.

IMAGE: URSULOLITA INSTAGRAM

