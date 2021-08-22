Monica Lewinsky Consulted On "every Word" Of 'American Crime Story Impeachment'

The cast and crew of American Crime Story Impeachment recently appeared on TCA's panel to talk about their upcoming show. While it's no secret that Monica Lewinsky, whose POV is what the show focuses on, was involved in the producing, the cast and crew have revealed just how involved she was. American Crime Story Impeachment chronicles the events of the 1998 Bill Clinton scandal and his subsequent impeachment.

Monica Lewinsky got a say in "every word" of "every script page"

At the TCA panel, which was held virtually on August 20, the team of American Crime Story Impeachment shared some interesting information about Monica Lewinsky's involvement. Beanie Feldstein, who plays Lewinsky on the show, referred to the second episode of the upcoming show in particular and said:

When I received the scripts, I knew that every word that I was saying was approved and had been to Monica first... [The producers] would go through the scripts with her and [she would] give all her feedback and her notes. And by the time it got to me, I was sure that everything in there was something that she felt comfortable with, she felt was real to her life and represented her.

EP and writer, Sarah Burgess spoke about how she and Ryan Murphy, also EP, met Lewinsky privately. They also added some moments that Lewinsky told them about to make the show, "as accurate as possible." American Crime Story Impeachment is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, and has been in the works since 2015.

Brad Simpson, also EP, spoke about how the team went through "many, many, many, many books and documentaries," about the scandal, but Lewinsky was their main source and consultant. Even though the series centres primarily on Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford's Paula Jones, neither Tripp nor Jones were consulted for the project. Linda Tripp died in April 2020, however, no inputs were taken from her.

Explaining this decision, Burgess said:

Monica, to us, always felt… There's just no experience comparable to that and [it] always just felt important and very clear that we would work with her and speak to her about every script page. It feels like in 1998, our culture created a second Monica Lewinsky that doesn't bear any relationship to the real person.

IMAGE - AP/ AMERICAN CRIME STORY INSTA