'Monsterland' Episode 2 Explained: Does Nick Kill The Shadows?

Monsterland episode 2 is available to watch on Hulu. The episode 2 of the show left a number of people wondering what happened in the end of the episode that depicted how several people meet on dark web forums and become extremists or fanatic. Here is an explanation of what happened in the end of the second episode of the show.

Plot of the episode

The story revolved around a young boy Nick who takes care of his ailing mother who has not gotten over her estranged husband. The mother and son are struggling financially and Nick skips school to work and be able to pay bills. However, one day he gets an eerie feeling that a shadow is watching him.

He shares the snap of the shadow on the web and stumbles upon a group who seem to know more about the shadows that ‘watch people’. Nicks befriends the people he finds on that forum and they all share their experiences with the creature. As the number of shadows in Nick’s house keep increasing, he becomes desperate to protect his mother and himself from them.

The users in the forum decide that they need to kill the creatures and ‘send the shadows a message’. The plan is simple, Nick gears up with a weapon to search and destroy the shadows with items he finds in his home to cast a bright light at the shadows. The music played while he assembles the items is similar to someone loading up their gun.

However, Nick gets cold feet. But the ‘friends’ from the forum push him farther into radicalization and make him kill the shadows. Nick finds the shadows and kills them, even the ones that surrender. The last scene shows Nick’s mother asking where he went.

Ending explained

The plot of the shows depicts that in the digital age how easy it is to become radical or to find fanatic groups. While the users who get connected because of the same problems turn into extremists as they start feeling that their problems are really big. However, they might not be real.

In the end, Nick successfully kills all the shadows even the ones that surrender. This shows that he had been penting up much hate and negativity inside himself. The last scene shows that Nick after having killed all the shadow would go back to his life as it was before.

