Monsters Inc. Sequel 'Monsters At Work's' New Character Images Released By Disney

Pixar and Disney have revealed the latest additions to Monsters Inc. Pixar is currently working on the 2001 film titled, Monsters At Work. Apart from Mike and Sulley, many other characters have been introduced with this brand new storyline. Actor Mindy Kaling will also be voicing a character in this upcoming Monsters Inc. sequel.

Pixar releases new character images from 'Monsters At Work'

Pixar and Disney are constantly working on new projects. Whether its churning out an Academy nominate film like Soul or working with Marvel to produce brand-new shows like Loki and WandaVision. But now, Disney has made an official announcement about the new characters joining the Monsters. Inc sequel.

In one of their latest Instagram posts, Disney released images about these new characters that will be a part of Monsters At Work. But this time, the Monsters Inc. sequel will not be a film but an original series instead. Along with this Monsters At Work series announcement, Disney also announced that it will be available for streaming on Disney+ from July 2, 2021.

According to Screenrant’s report, Monsters At Work will primarily focus on Monsters Inc.’s story six months after the 2001’s film’s plot. In this Monsters At Work series, a new monster named Tylon Tuskmon joins Monsters Inc. and wants to become a monster like Mike and Sulley. But now scaring is not the main goal any more thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery.

In the last film, the two main characters discover that children’s laughter generates more energy than their screams. So how, Tyler has become a jokester rather than a scary monster. But as Tyler miserably fails at it, he is reassigned to the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) and he works along with a few misfits he continues to focus on his aim to become the big funny monster.

While Bill Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their role as Mike and Sulley, Mindy Kaling will be essaying the role of Val Little, a MIFT mechanic, Henry Winkler will essay Tyler’s boss’ role and Cutter’s role will be essayed by Alanna Ubach. Actor Stephen Stanton will be essaying dual roles in the Monsters At Work series as Smitty and Needleman. Take a look at all of these new characters' images of the Monsters Inc. sequel here.