'Moon Knight' Ep 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail 'most Scary, Thrilling Psychotic' Episode

Oscar Isaac's powerful entry into MCU through the Moon Knight series is taking over the Marvel fanatics one episode at a time. The six-episode series debuts the new superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe with dissociative identity disorder as he finds himself in a mystery involving Egyptian gods. Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector and his alter egos Steven Grant and Jake Lockley as well as Ethan Hawke as antagonist Arthur Harrow are winning over the Marvel fanatics with their stellar performance.

Released on March 30, 2022, on Disney Plus Hotstar, Moon Knight recently dropped its fourth episode which was filled with comical moments, stunning cinematography and a Hippo goddess. Ardent fans of the show were quick to watch the episode and leave their honest feedback on Twitter. From commending the cast's performance to hailing the latest episode as 'one of the greatest in MCU', here is how fans are reacting to Moon Knight episode 4.

Moon Knight episode 4 Twitter review

From Steven Grant and Marc Spectre coming face-to-face and May Calamawy, who plays the role of Grant's estranged wife Layla El-Faouly, there were several moments that became the talk of the town. Starting off with Calamawy's performance, many believed that the latest episode brought out the actor's acting prowess as one netizen wrote, ''May Calamawy as Layla, Such a brilliant actress she is, portrayed all type of emotions in Episode 4.''

#MoonKnight episode 4 didn’t feature a suit up of the title character and that didn’t bother me one bit. This is truly a character study and I love every bit of it. Arthur Harrow continues to be a great villain and Layla got the spotlight. This week is gonna go by so slow. pic.twitter.com/sc2fi9RmWD — Block A | 🌙 MOON KNIGHT ERA!!! 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) April 20, 2022

I’ve said it before, but Oscar Isaac is just incredible in Moon Knight.



Episode 4 may just be the show’s best yet, and I can’t tell you how excited I was when I first watched it a few weeks back!!



This show is one of the MCU’s best, and Isaac is phenomenal. 👏 👏 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/Pe0FekiJ6f — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 20, 2022

On the other hand, many fans found Grant and Spectre's hilarious yet emotional meet fairly endearing. Moon Knight episode four was seemingly a complete package of entertainment as the appearance of the Hippo goddess invited a flurry of hilarious memes on social media. A few also commended the tones of the episode and commended the seamless transition of colours to flawlessly exhibit the emotions of the characters.

“harrow shot us”



the plurals, the beginnings of steven’s acceptance, my heart is happy watching this pic.twitter.com/yD3LXBQH0j — dana 🌙 mk spoilers! (@FORTHESPARK) April 20, 2022

The colors of #MoonKnight episode 4 😚



The stark break and transition from the warm tones to the cool tones pic.twitter.com/9g3kwvzorV — Average CBM lover (@based_marvel) April 20, 2022

While the fourth episode gained praise from fans, a few believed that the events of the episode were a bit confusing. However, that did not damper the cool quotient and raised the unpredictability factor of the series as netizens expressed their eager anticipation to see how the story unfolds in the next episode.

now i know why everyone was freaking out about how cool episode 4 is #MoonKnight — Jo🌙 THOR LOVE AND THUNDER!! (@ilypercyjackson) April 20, 2022