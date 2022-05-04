'Moon Knight' Ep 6 Twitter Review: Fans Hail Layla's Transformation, Demand 'season Two'

Moon Knight Episode 5, Asylum left fans confused with Marc Spector ending up in the Field of Reeds and Steven Grant left frozen in Duat (the realm of the dead). The blurred line between reality and delusion became more difficult to interpret by the end of the last episode. However, the sixth and the final episode of Moon Knight Episode 6 has brought an 'epic' end to the mysterious Marvel miniseries. Within just hours of its premiere, a barrage of fans took to Twitter to share their review of Moon Knight Episode 6. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

Moon Knight Episode 6 Twitter review

The previous episode of Moon Knight had many loose ends be its Steven Grant's death or how the main characters would stop Dr Harrow. In addition to this, Layla's survival in the tomb was also unclear. Talking about the same, a user said, " #MoonKnight finale ends on a high note. Cramped up runtime but #Kudos to editing. They managed to tie up loose ends & keep us exciting for S2. Awesome post-credits scene. Welcome #JakeLockley. #OscarIsaac is the best. @maycalamawy Wow! A goddess! #MoonKnightEp6".

Layla who was separated from Steven and Marc, finally turns into a goddess of Tawaret with a special suit. Apparently, Layla's costume was inside a little trinket given by her father, however, she was unaware of it till the end. Moreover, Steven who was presumed to be dead reunites with Marc in Moon Knight Episode 6. Sharing the scene of their reunion, a Twitterati said, "This me hugging @MarvelStudios for giving us a absolutely brilliant show @moonknight. #MoonKnightEp6 was a complete package and #OscarIsaac 's brilliant performance playing a bunch of characters altogether left me stunned. #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6 #MarvelStudios #OscarIsaac".

Many fans also have demanded a second season of the Marvel miniseries. One of them wrote, "What an ending to The Moon Knight! The post credit scene was cherry on the top for which we all have been waiting for! A great series with great storyline and a fabulous acting by Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy.Hoping that it returns with the new season! #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6".

#MoonKnightEp6 SPOILERS#moonknight

-Jake Lockley kills Arthur

-Layla gets a suit

-Steven and Marc reunion 😭

-Knonshu opponent pic.twitter.com/OIshSizKoA — HANNAHROMANOVAH 🥰♥️ (@hannahromanovah) May 4, 2022

#MoonKnightEp6 #MoonKnight finale OMG. This is the best marvel series I had ever watch. #MoonKnightseason2 I'm waiting for you pic.twitter.com/oinvst52ZZ — Chinmoy Ray (@MyNameIsChinmoy) May 4, 2022

#MoonKnightEp6 spoilers#MoonKnight #MoonKnightSpoilers

Spoilers for #MoonKnightFinale

"Float like a butterfly, Sting like a bee.

His name is Steven with a V"#MoonKnight#MoonKnightEp6 pic.twitter.com/RPlhO7c2Nc — TheTeenGeek (@SuvinayG) May 4, 2022

What an epic conclusion & the special cameo in the post credit scene.

I lost hope in the series after 3 episodes, but damn, the last 3 are just amazing & I think I'm gonna give it a re-watch to understand it properly (it's so confusing tbh)#MoonKnightEp6 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/CeyNwJg15K — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(TheSuperheroPro) (@Freaky_Vish) May 4, 2022

#MoonKnightEp6#MoonKnight



Appreciation tweet for badass #LaylaElFaouly, she really saves the day by releasing khonshu and fighting side by side with marc pic.twitter.com/It93y1xELq — ✨ Silk ✨ Oscar Issac era🌙 (@silk_rroute) May 4, 2022

#LaylaElFaouly #scarletscarab #MoonKnightEp6 #moonknight



Layla's costume was inside this little trinket the whole time. It was her father that asked her to safegard it, she pulls it off of marks chest in the end then shortly after becomes this costumed avatar. pic.twitter.com/RhDwRbufeN — Jaysson (@J4ys_5on) May 4, 2022

Moonknight is officially the best MCU series that has been made so far. Episode 6 was amazing.



I can’t wait for (hopefully) season 2



Spoilers: We finally got Jake lockley!!!!!! #Moonknight #MoonKnightEp6 #JakeLockley pic.twitter.com/rc0V81yq06 — Alex Knight (@alexknightxx) May 4, 2022

#MoonKnight finale ends on a high note. Cramped up runtime but #Kudos to editing. They managed to tie up loose ends & keep us exciting for S2. Awesome post-credits scene. Welcome #JakeLockley. #OscarIsaac is the best. @maycalamawy Wow! A goddess!#MoonKnightEp6 pic.twitter.com/nVhVzhdDtq — Mehul Kapadia (@kaptaanmk2) May 4, 2022

Boy oh boy what an episode... And one of the best Finale till now⚡🔥❤️‍🔥#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6 pic.twitter.com/7wolXUahIc — Faiz Mulani (@faiz_mulani) May 4, 2022

Amazed by the action.Won't expected such a happy ending in #MoonKnightEp6 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/XfZokXm5Of — Suryans Singh (@ss_suryans) May 4, 2022

JAKE LOCKELY SHOWS UP, LAYLA GOT A COUSTUME, STEVEN IS BACK, MARC BECOMES MOON KNIGHT. THIS EPISODE WAS A BANGER!#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6 pic.twitter.com/5KtjFZRFOQ — Shadow Knight (@DaniyalKamran50) May 4, 2022

What an ending to The Moon Knight! The post credit scene was cherry on the top for which we all have been waiting for! A great series with great storyline and a fabulous acting by Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy.Hoping that it returns with the new season!#MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6 pic.twitter.com/cIUtPPTXsh — Dev Bharwada (@BharwadaDev) May 4, 2022

What happens in Moon Knight Episode 6?

In the end, it was Jake Lockley who kills Arthur to stop the Ammit. Layla gets a suit of herself. Meanwhile, Steven and Marc are shown to be alive as the later gets back his suit to put an action-packed end to the series.

Image: Twitter/@Kavy2507