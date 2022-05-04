Last Updated:

'Moon Knight' Ep 6 Twitter Review: Fans Hail Layla's Transformation, Demand 'season Two'

Twitter has poured in its review of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Episode 6. Fans in large number have demanded makers to bring in another season of the series.

moon knight

Moon Knight Episode 5, Asylum left fans confused with Marc Spector ending up in the Field of Reeds and Steven Grant left frozen in Duat (the realm of the dead). The blurred line between reality and delusion became more difficult to interpret by the end of the last episode. However, the sixth and the final episode of Moon Knight Episode 6 has brought an 'epic' end to the mysterious Marvel miniseries. Within just hours of its premiere, a barrage of fans took to Twitter to share their review of Moon Knight Episode 6. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

Moon Knight Episode 6 Twitter review

The previous episode of Moon Knight had many loose ends be its Steven Grant's death or how the main characters would stop Dr Harrow. In addition to this, Layla's survival in the tomb was also unclear. Talking about the same, a user said, " #MoonKnight finale ends on a high note. Cramped up runtime but #Kudos to editing. They managed to tie up loose ends & keep us exciting for S2. Awesome post-credits scene. Welcome #JakeLockley. #OscarIsaac is the best. @maycalamawy Wow! A goddess! #MoonKnightEp6".

Layla who was separated from Steven and Marc, finally turns into a goddess of Tawaret with a special suit. Apparently, Layla's costume was inside a little trinket given by her father, however, she was unaware of it till the end. Moreover, Steven who was presumed to be dead reunites with Marc in Moon Knight Episode 6. Sharing the scene of their reunion, a Twitterati said, "This me hugging @MarvelStudios for giving us a absolutely brilliant show @moonknight. #MoonKnightEp6 was a complete package and #OscarIsaac 's brilliant performance playing a bunch of characters altogether left me stunned. #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6 #MarvelStudios #OscarIsaac".

Many fans also have demanded a second season of the Marvel miniseries. One of them wrote, "What an ending to The Moon Knight! The post credit scene was cherry on the top for which we all have been waiting for! A great series with great storyline and a fabulous acting by Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy.Hoping that it returns with the new season! #MoonKnight #MoonKnightEp6". 

What happens in Moon Knight Episode 6?

In the end, it was Jake Lockley who kills Arthur to stop the Ammit. Layla gets a suit of herself. Meanwhile, Steven and Marc are shown to be alive as the later gets back his suit to put an action-packed end to the series.

