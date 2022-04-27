Moon Knight Episode 5: What Is Duat & Where Does Marc Spector Reach In The End? Explained

Moon Knight Episode 5, Asylum, has literally dropped a massive bomb on the plotline of the series. On their cue to stop Ammit, Marc Spector, also Steven Grant were shot by Harrow which leads them to the underworld. By the end of episode 5, there are many questions left unanswered. However, the latest episode gives context to the origin of Steven Grant, thereby leaving viewers on an emotional note. Here, we have explained what happens to both the characters by the end of the episode.

What is Duat?

According to ancient Egyptian mythology, Duat is the realm of the dead. It is believed to be ruled by the Egyptian God Osiris as the lord of the underworld. To be more precise, Duat is a place where souls have to go for judgement. They need to conquer several demons and challenges to be measured by the scale of justice. In broad mythology, Duat's concept is similar to Hell ruled by the devil Lucifer.

Duat's concept is aptly captured in Moon Knight Episode 5 when Marc and Steven's hearts are measured by Osiris. The result turns out to be unbalanced and the duo are forced to take a traumatic trip of their past. In an unfortunate turn of events, only Marc could successfully get out of the realm, while Steven sacrifices his soul as he freezes while falling.

Where does Marc Spector reach in the end?

After the emotional separation from Steven, Marc lands up in an endless file of wheat, with a setting sun and heavenly golden land accentuating the setting of the scene. It appears that Marc Spector has seemingly reached the Egyptian afterlife: Aaru, The Field of Reeds. If so, then he must be deemed worthy enough to live in pleasure for the rest of eternity.

What's confusing is that Steven Grant is more virtuous than Marc Spector, then how did the latter end up in the Field of Reeds? The blurred line between reality and delusion has become more difficult to interpret by the end of Episode 5. Now, fans desperately seek to know if Steven and Marc are both dead. If so, how will they spot Dr Harrow? What will happen to Marc's promise to Khonshu? Stay tuned for further updates.

Image: Twitter/@bwarbeedawl