Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart's IU & Lee Joon Gi Interested To Appear Again In Season 2?

On April 17, 2021, Lee Joon Gi celebrated his 39th birthday by holding his own radio show, Dream on Naver Now. During the radio show, the actor received a surprise call from his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-actor, IU. The Hotel Del Luna actor wished him a happy birthday and talked about her friendship with him and their hit K-drama which ended in 2016.

Lee Joon Gi and IU hint at Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Season 2

As the duo engaged in an interesting conversation, Lee Joon Gi read out a question sent by one of his fans regarding the possibility of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart: Goryeo Season 2. The former mentioned that a section of fans has been asking and hoping for it. IU responded to the question as she ‘definitely doesn’t mind filming a second season'. The reason she revealed was that ‘she had a great time acting in the K-drama’. IU added that she feels there is no reason not to have a second season if the circumstances allow. As of now, there are no updates regarding the second season of the K-drama, despite its popularity.

The duo continued their conversation by complimenting each other and talking about their personal activities. Joon Gi even questioned IU how she saved his number, to which she was quick to respond, “So Joon Gi sunbaenim” (So- referring to his character, Wang So in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, while sunbaenim in Korean language meaning senior. Joon Gi revealed that he has saved her number as ‘Ji-eun Ji-eun, our Ji-eun’.

MoonLovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is an adaption of the Chinese novel titled Bu Bu Jing Xin. Joon Gi portrayed the lead character of the fourth Prince, Wang So, while IU played Go Ha- Jin. The plot shows Go Ha-Jin travelling back in time and finding herself in the body of Hae Soo, the cousin of the eighth Prince’s wife. Since she’s in the palace, she ends up befriending the princes and falling in love with Wang Wook, who is the eighth Prince. It is much later that she actually loves the seemingly cold-hearted fourth Prince, Wang So.

Meanwhile, IU, who joined the cast of a variety show named Heroes, has appeared in a number of popular K-dramas. Some from IU's drama list include Dream High, You Are The Best, Bel Ami, The Producers, My Mister, Persona and Hotel Del Luna. The former has also recently released a single, titled Lilac.