Morrissey Hits Out At 'The Simpsons' For Portraying Him As A Racist

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company and is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies American culture and society, television, and the human condition. Recently, British singer-songwriter Morrissey expressed his displeasure over the show portraying him as a racist with a fat gut. Here is everything you need to know about the incident and what Morrissey had to say about it.

Morrissey on the Simpsons

According to a report by Noise11, British singer Steven Patrick Morrissey, popularly known as Morrissey hit out at the popular show, The Simpsons for portraying him as a racist. The episode, titled Panic On The Streets of Springfield, aired on April 19, 2021, and saw Lisa getting a new imaginary friend, a depressed indie singer from 1980s Britain. The makers of the show got actor Benedict Cumberbatch to voice Lisa's imaginary friend, Quilloughby, who is a moody, right-winged singer. A few hours after the episode aired, Morrissey took to his Facebook account to bash the show and talked about how it had taken a turn for the worst in recent years.

His post read, "Surprising what a “turn for the worst" the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumours. Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.

But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here." He even referred to actor Hank Azaria's recent apology to the whole country of India for playing Apu and upholding structural racism. The British singer concluded his rant by stating that no wonder the viewership of the show has gone down so badly over the years.

Image Credits: officialmoz Instagram account