'Mouse' K-drama Finale Review: Fans Call It 'endlessly Frustrating But Entertaining'

The South Korean television show, Mouse’s finale episode was released on Wednesday, May 19. Here’s a look at the audience’s reaction to the Mouse's finale.

Mamta Raut
mouse kdrama

Image: Still from Mouse


The popular thriller South Korean television show, Mouse’s finale episode was released on Wednesday, May 19. Starring Lee Seung gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin in pivotal roles, the plot of the show chronicles the confrontation of police officer Jeong Ba Reum with a serial killer. Helmed by Kang Cheal woo, the finale episode brought an emotional and devastating ending to the show’s plot. Upon seeing the Mouse K-drama’s ending, fans have gone all out to review its ending on social media. Here’s taking a quick look at the audience’s reaction to the Mouse K-drama finale:

Mouse K-drama’s audience review:

The micro-blogging site, Twitter is filled with praises for the K-drama. A user wrote, “#Mouse Started and Ended Strong! All questions and injustices are answered and served. This drama is well written and presented by the production and the cast. Just praises for this drama”.

Another said, “Mouse is literally one of the dramas that has the best pilot ep & finale. The way they started this drama made us amazed, gave us chills & all & the ending made us cry & realize things, it's so realistic. They explained everything so well from the beginning to the end”.

Twitteratis also feel that Mouse K-drama deserves an Oscar, “Mouse deserves an Oscar. I have no words for what I just watched. The best thing I ve seen in my life. Thats what I call audiovisual power. To tell stories, To guide the viewer and to manipulate his emotions. Hands down the best drama ive watched so far”.

Fans also spoke about the show’s amazing plot saying, “Longing for love from his own family. Bareum was all alone since his childhood which triggered everything.he beg for forgivenesss and he was forgiven.#Mouse is not just a suspense drama. it is a real story of our society. standing ovation to all who made this possible.#MouseFinale”. Another fan enunciated, “#Mouse #MouseEp20 is one of the most mind-bending series with perfect twists This drama made me wonder the most, it made me angry the most. Shocked the most ND sad the most I was blown away with all the eps' endings.I analysed with passion Mouse Will always be my fvrt”. Check out the Twitter reviews below:

(Image: Still from Mouse)

