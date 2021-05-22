'Mouse' K-drama Finale Review: Fans Call It 'endlessly Frustrating But Entertaining'

The popular thriller South Korean television show, Mouse’s finale episode was released on Wednesday, May 19. Starring Lee Seung gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin in pivotal roles, the plot of the show chronicles the confrontation of police officer Jeong Ba Reum with a serial killer. Helmed by Kang Cheal woo, the finale episode brought an emotional and devastating ending to the show’s plot. Upon seeing the Mouse K-drama’s ending, fans have gone all out to review its ending on social media. Here’s taking a quick look at the audience’s reaction to the Mouse K-drama finale:

Mouse K-drama’s audience review:

The micro-blogging site, Twitter is filled with praises for the K-drama. A user wrote, “#Mouse Started and Ended Strong! All questions and injustices are answered and served. This drama is well written and presented by the production and the cast. Just praises for this drama”.

Another said, “Mouse is literally one of the dramas that has the best pilot ep & finale. The way they started this drama made us amazed, gave us chills & all & the ending made us cry & realize things, it's so realistic. They explained everything so well from the beginning to the end”.

Twitteratis also feel that Mouse K-drama deserves an Oscar, “Mouse deserves an Oscar. I have no words for what I just watched. The best thing I ve seen in my life. Thats what I call audiovisual power. To tell stories, To guide the viewer and to manipulate his emotions. Hands down the best drama ive watched so far”.

Fans also spoke about the show’s amazing plot saying, “Longing for love from his own family. Bareum was all alone since his childhood which triggered everything.he beg for forgivenesss and he was forgiven.#Mouse is not just a suspense drama. it is a real story of our society. standing ovation to all who made this possible.#MouseFinale”. Another fan enunciated, “#Mouse #MouseEp20 is one of the most mind-bending series with perfect twists This drama made me wonder the most, it made me angry the most. Shocked the most ND sad the most I was blown away with all the eps' endings.I analysed with passion Mouse Will always be my fvrt”. Check out the Twitter reviews below:

I literally don’t even know how to write into words how the last episode of #mouse made me feel. Lee Seunggi’s acting was beyond anything I have every experienced. He made me feel so many different raw emotions, all the way up until the end when suddenly all I could feel was pity — jagi ♡︎ (@babydramas) May 20, 2021

#Mouse #MouseEp20 is one of the most mind-bending series with perfect twists This drama made me wonder the most , it made me angry the most . Shocked the most ND sad the most I was blown away with all the eps' endings .I analysed with passion Mouse Will always be my fvrt❤️ pic.twitter.com/yChM1VjuQJ — Sararemadi (@Saraphalange1) May 20, 2021

Longing for love from his own family. Bareum was all alone since his childhood which triggered everything.he beg for forgivenesss and he was forgiven.#Mouse is not just a suspense drama. it is a real story of ourSociety. standing ovation to all who made this possible.#MouseFinale pic.twitter.com/vsCuLbLH0a — BethCha🌱#이승기 (@BethCha8) May 19, 2021

Mouse deserves an Oscar

I have no words for what i just watched

the best thing i ve seen in my life

Thats what i call audiovisual power

To tell stories

To guide the viewer and to manipulate his emotions

Hands down the best drama ive watched so far — cn⁷ (@lonely52whalien) May 19, 2021

#Mouse Started and Ended Strong!

All questions and injustices are answered and served. This drama is well written and presented by the production and the cast 👏👏👏 Just praises for this drama.#MouseEp20 #MouseFinale #LeeSeungGi #LeeHeeJoon #KyungSooJin #ParkJuHyun pic.twitter.com/JkGO7bcOVq — aiixkdrama | 👀 for Moots! (@aiixkdrama) May 20, 2021

#Mouse is one of the most mind-bending series with perfect twists. #LeeSeungGi's stellar performance of portraying his alter egos & #LeeHeeJoon as the detective was the life of the series. Endlessly frustrating but entertaining. Definitely a 10/10! 😭👏#MouseFinale #MouseEp20 pic.twitter.com/qG2fWOu4ro — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) May 19, 2021

I can’t even describe how grateful I am to have witnessed Lee Seunggi’s incredible acting in Mouse. He’s insane and I’m here for his world domination 🤧❤️ — mari (@itsahnbohyun) May 19, 2021

Lee Seunggi show all the way

What a Performer he is just insane 🙏🔥 — 𝙼𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚎𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚔 | watch MOUSE (@ViratZealott) May 19, 2021

Just finished #MouseEp20😭😭😭😭😭 #LeeSeungGi is my top1 actor! I’m all emotional right now but this is the best kdrama ever!!! pic.twitter.com/rPIfDBGxmn — 방탄소년단 ⁷ Butter LOCKDOWN CLOWNS 🧈👐🏾 (@jhope_tw) May 20, 2021

(Image: Still from Mouse)

