Movierulz Leaks 'Poison Season 2' For Download On Its Illegal Website

Despite the strong measures taken by the government, digital piracy in India is continuously rising. There are a lot of illegal websites operating in India which are involved in the leaking of movies, TV shows and other digital content on the internet. Movierulz is one such illegal website which is infamous for leaking web shows and movies within hours of their official release. The notorious website Movierulz has once again caused major loss to the entertainment industry as it has leaked the Poison season 2 on its illegal website. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Movierulz makes Poison season 2 download available on its illegal website

Poison season 2 was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 officially yesterday on October 16, 2020. Within few hours of its official release, Movierulz made the Poison season 2 download available on its ill-famed website. Users from all over the world can now do Poison season 2 full series download without paying anything by using the Movierulz website.

Users are advised not to access the Movierulz website to do Poison season 2 full series download. Instead, the users should opt for legal and correct methods to stream the Poison season 2. Any user with an active ZEE5 subscription can watch the Poison season 2. As the Movierulz website has made Poison season 2 full movie download available on its website, the makers are bound to suffer a huge loss.

Also Read | Pooja Chopra Opens Up About Her Role In 'Poison 2', Says Her Character Has Her Own Agenda

Also Read | What Time Does Poison 2 Release On Zee5? Read To Know The Details

About Poison season 2

Poison season 2 is an Indian Hindi crime thriller web series on ZEE5. The web series features Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra & Rahul Dev in lead roles. The plot of Poison season 2 concentrates on a revenge story of the lead actors. Here is a look at the Poison season 2 trailer.

Also Read | Aftab Shivdasani Is Seen In A Bold New Avatar In 'Poison 2' Trailer; Watch Here

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Gini Weds Sunny' Film For Download After Its OTT Release

The government on a hunt against illegal piracy websites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image Credits: Aftab Shivdasani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.