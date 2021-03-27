Moviesflix And Other Websites Leak Sony Liv's 'Project 9191' Online; Read

The threat of online piracy has rapidly increased in the last few years. A number of films and web series have fallen prey to piracy in the past by getting leaked online just before and around the date of their releases. Among the list of such film projects who have gotten leaked is Project9191, which is the new web series of Sony Liv. It has been recently revealed that the thriller series has been leaked in various websites including Moviesflix. Following are more details about this web series and the said leak.

Project 9191 leaked online

Even though all kinds of measures are taken by the makers to make sure that their film projects stay behind the curtain, they often get leaked online on various sites. Project 9191 by Sony Liv has become one of the latest victims of such leaks, as it got leaked into several sites which are known for doing so in the past as well. These sites include Moviesflix and Filmyzilla among others, according to a report by bollypulse.in. Some of the other websites that have also leaked this series are 123movies and Filmywap, which are also known for conducting piracy.

While action has been taken by the government in the past against such sites, the act of piracy has continued over the years. Such leaking of film projects ahead of or during their release date results in massive losses for the producers and the distributors, who have to bear the losses incurred by such leaks. Project9191 was among the highly anticipated ventures of the OTT platform but has been unfortunately leaked right around its release.

This series stars Amit Bhardwaj, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Abhishekh Khan and others who have played some of the major characters in the plot. The concept of the story focuses on a special police team in Mumbai who tries to stop crimes even before they can happen. It released on Sony Liv on March 26.