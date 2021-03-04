'Moxie' Cast Members Show Off Their 'Moxie' Tattoo | See Pictures

Netflix Official recently took to Instagram to share stills of the Moxie cast. In the post, the cast members of the film can be showing off their Moxie tattoo. They have stars and hearts drawn on their hands. Take a look below.

Moxie cast flaunting their Moxie tattoo -

In the post, the cast of Moxie can be seen happily posing for the camera while flaunting their tattoos. In the post, multiple cast members such as Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Nico Hiraga, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Anjelika Washington, Sydney Park, Josie Totah, Charlie Hall and Sabrina Haskett can be seen. The caption of the post read, “My favourite cast showing off their MOXIE ink.” Fans were left in awe and commented on the post in large numbers while appreciating the film.

More about Moxie on Netflix

Moxie on Netflix is a comedy-drama film directed by Amy Poehler. The screen was adapted by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer from the 2015 novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. The film was released on March 3, 2021.

The story revolves around a shy teenager who is fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school. The 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a magazine calling out sexism at her school that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. IMDb rates the film 6.5 out of 10.

More about Moxie cast

Hadley Robinson plays the role of Vivian Carter. She is known for her performances in Little Women and Utopia.

Lauren Tsai plays Claudia in Moxie. She is best known for her appearance in Terrace House: Aloha State.

Alycia Pascual-Peña plays Lucy Hernandez in the show. She made her television debut in NBC’s Chase.

Nico Hiraga who plays Seth Acosta in Moxie is an actor and writer, known for Booksmart, Summer of 17 and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Sabrina Haskett portrays Kaitlynn Price in the film. She is known for films such as Deidra & Laney Rob a Train and Happy Hazel.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Mitchell Wilson in Moxie. He started his career by playing a small role as a child artist in the film The Benchwarmers.

Sydney Park, who plays Kiera Pascal, is best known for her roles in The Walking Dead, Instant Mom, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Anjelika Washington portrays Amaya in the film. She is known for her work in the Netflix movie Tall Girl.

Charlie Hall plays Bradley in the movie.

Josie Totah portrays CJ in Moxie. She is known for her recurring role in Jessie and starring role in the comedy series Back in the Game. She received critical praise for her role in the film Other People.

