'Mr Iglesias' Season 3 Cast: Check Out The Actors And What Characters They Play

After the success of its previous two seasons, Mr Iglesias is back to entertain fans with season three. The show rose to prominence for its rib-tickling storyline that left the audience in splits. The show chronicles the life of Mr Iglesias, a high-school teacher whose teaching method is far from ordinary. He uses witty and quirky means to help students recognise their true potential. Here's a list of the cast of Mr. Iglesias season 3. Take a look at the list below:

Mr. Iglesias season 3 cast

1. Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias

Actor Gabriel reprises his titular role in the show. Gabe Iglesias is a high-school teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School. According to TV Insider, the current season features Gabe's love interest in the show. Gabriel Iglesias known by his stage name Fluffy starred in the shows I'm Not Fat... I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy. He also featured in the films, Magic Mike, Planes, A Haunted House 2, The Fluffy Movie, The Book of Life and Norm of the North. Gabriel also made appearances in several television shows such as My Wife and Kids, Last Comic Standing and Family Guy.

2. Jacob Vargas as Tony Ochoa

Jacob Vargas made his debut in Diff'rent Strokes as a street dancer. He also starred in the films such as Last Resort, The Principal, Little Nikita, The Big One: The Great Los Angeles Earthquake and American Me. His television shows include The Children of Times Square, The Tracey Ullman Show, Full House, Malibu Shores and Clueless.

Also Read :'Tall In The Saddle' Cast Includes John Wayne, Ella Raines, Audrey Long And Many Others

3. Maggie Geha as Abby Spencer

The rookie history teacher of Wilson High, Abby Spencer, is essayed by Maggie Geha. Maggie rose to prominence for his role of Ivy Pamela Pepper in the television series Gotham. Apart from that, the actor also starred in Gossip Girl, 30 Rock, All My Children and Happyish. The films that featured Maggie Geha include Winter's Tale, The Rewrite, Ted 2, The Harrow and In Stereo.

Also Read :'Unpaused' Trailer Has Star-cast Of Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Ratna Patak Shah And More

4. Sherri Shepherd as Principal Paula Madison

Sherri plays the Principal of Wilson High Paula Madison. She featured in popular sitcoms such as Less than Perfect, Trial & Error and Sherri. She also starred in Everybody loves Raymond, The Trouble with Normal. Sherri's movies include Pauly Shore Is Dead, Guess Who, Who's your caddy and Transformer.

According to trinikid, the rest of the cast includes Richard Gant as Ray Hayward, Cree Cicchino as Marisol Fuentes and Fabrizio Guido as Mikey Gutierrez. Take a look at the trailer of Mr Iglesias 3 below.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of Mr. Iglesias 3

Also Read :'A Recipe For Seduction' Cast Includes Mario Lopez As Col Sanders

Also Read :'Spider Man 3' Cast Will Include The Trio Of Tobey, Andrew And Alfred: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.