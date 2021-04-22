Mrunal Thakur Exits Netflix's 'Baahubali' Prequel Series Due To THIS Reason

Baahubali is one of the highest-grossing film franchise in the south. The series captivated the audience with its larger than life sets and cinematography. To give a little backdrop of the film, a prequel series based on Sivagami’s character was in the making. Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur had been roped in to play the younger version of Sivagami in the series. But the actor has reportedly walked out of the project.

Mrunal Thakur in Baahubali prequel series

According to a report by Gulte.com, Mrunal has exited the Baahubali prequel series due to her unavailability of dates. The prequel is made by Netflix and the streaming platform was not satisfied with the outcome of the shooting. This is the reason why they ordered the remaking of the series all over again. Mrunal could not move her previous commitments to re-shoot the series and decided to walk out of the series.

Only 30 per cent filming of the series remained when Netflix decided to order its re-shooting. Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta were the directors. The report also stated that Rs 200 crore has been allocated by the streaming giant for the re-shooting of the Baahubali requel series. The series is expected to have two seasons and will shed light on how Sivagami rise to power in Mashishmati.

Baahubali is a SS Rajamouli directorial. The cast of the film includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The film chronicles the rise of the kind and most-loved Baahubali even after several trikes by his stepbrother Bhallaldev to have him killed. Prabhas played a double role in the film.

Mrunal Thakur’s movies

The 28-year-old actor was last seen in the horror anthology film Ghost Stories on Netflix. She is currently gearing up for the release of two of her widely anticipated films Jersey and Toofaan. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal plays his wife. It is set to receive a theatrical release on November 5, 2021. Toofan is another sports drama film after Jersey starring Thakur. It is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Paresh Rawal. The movie will receive an OTT release on May 21, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Image courtesy- @mrunalofficial2016 Instagram