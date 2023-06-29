Mrunal Thakur, Kajol Share BTS Photos From Lust Stories 2 Set

Quick links:
Mrunal recently took to her Instagram handle to drop some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her film Lust Stories 2.
Penning a note about her co-star, the actress wrote, "It was a delight to share the screen with you, @angadbedi, and the rest of this wonderful cast… I couldn’t have done this without you."
Talking about working with Neena Gupta, the actress wrote, "What can one say about the legend Neena Gupta ji that hasn’t been said before. Neena Ji… you're an absolute Rockstar."
The actress further thanked filmmaker R Balki for believing in her. She wrote, "The start, the end and the heart of our lil film…. #RBalki! Thank you sir for this wonderful opportunity."
Mrunal also thanked her fans for their constant support and lauded the team for their efforts. Here, she can be seen in all smiles while getting ready for her shot.
Lastly, she shared a photo with Angad Bedi and the rest of her Lust Stories 2 team. She can be seen posing for the cameras before cutting the cake upon the wrap of the film.
Kajol also dropped a few BTS photos from the sets of Lust Stories 2. She can be seen donning a red saree.