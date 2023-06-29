Last Updated:

Mrunal Thakur, Kajol Share BTS Photos From Lust Stories 2 Set

Mrunal Thakur and Kajol dropped some of the behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of their latest film Lust Stories 2 that released on OTT.

Anjali Choudhury
Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal recently took to her Instagram handle to drop some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her film Lust Stories 2. 

Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Penning a note about her co-star, the actress wrote, "It was a delight to share the screen with you, @angadbedi, and the rest of this wonderful cast… I couldn’t have done this without you."

Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Talking about working with Neena Gupta, the actress wrote, "What can one say about the legend Neena Gupta ji that hasn’t been said before. Neena Ji… you're an absolute Rockstar."

Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

The actress further thanked filmmaker R Balki for believing in her. She wrote, "The start, the end and the heart of our lil film…. #RBalki! Thank you sir for this wonderful opportunity."

Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal also thanked her fans for their constant support and lauded the team for their efforts. Here, she can be seen in all smiles while getting ready for her shot.

Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Lastly, she shared a photo with Angad Bedi and the rest of her Lust Stories 2 team. She can be seen posing for the cameras before cutting the cake upon the wrap of the film.

Image: Kajol/Instagram

Kajol also dropped a few BTS photos from the sets of Lust Stories 2. She can be seen donning a red saree.

Image: Kajol/Instagram

Dressed as her character, the actress was seen shooting a scene for the film with her co-stars. 

