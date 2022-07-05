'Ms Marvel' Episode 5 Release Date And Time: When Is New Episode Of Ms Marvel Releasing?

Marvel Studios' ongoing hit series Ms Marvel revolves around an all-new superhero, Iman Vellani, who steps into the shoes of Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. The show kickstarted on June 8, 2022, and a new episode is released on Disney+ Hotstar every week, leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Ms Marvel episode 5, which is scheduled to release on the platform on July 6, 2022.

Ms Marvel episode 5 release date

The hit MCU miniseries is all set for the release of episode 5, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 6, Wednesday. Fans can watch Ms Marvel episode 5 on the online streaming platform after 12:30 p.m. IST. This will mark the second last episode of the show, after which the Ms Marvel finale will air online on July 13, 2022.

Ms Marvel episode 4

In Ms Marvel episode 4, fans saw Kamala and her mother visiting her grandmother in Karachi, as she wishes to know more about her bracelet. When the youngster heads to a train station to look for answers, she is attacked by Kareem, who is a member of the Red Daggers group. When Kamala later meets other members of the group at their shelter, she finds out that the Clanedstines are trying to enter the human world with the motive of taking it over.

More about Ms Marvel

The show focuses on Iman Vellani's character, Kamala Khan, a young teenager, who must deal with high school, her family and her personal life, all while navigating and understanding her newly-discovered powers. The show marks the entry of Marvel's very first Muslim superhero. The show stars Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden and others in pivotal roles alongside Iman Vellani.

Image: Instagram/@msmarvelofficial