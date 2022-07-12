'Ms Marvel' Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is Ms Marvel Season Finale Releasing?

After weeks of witnessing Kamala Khan's adventure-filled journey in Ms Marvel, audiences will bid adieu to the show's first season, with its finale episode set to stream on July 13. The fifth episode delved into the past, revealing how Kamala derived her powers and also answered questions about what happened to Aisha.

The finale is likely to be packed with high-voltage action, drama and emotions as Kamala wards off all the obstacles in her way.

Ms Marvel Episode 6 release date and time

New episodes of Ms Marvel air every Wednesday on the OTT platform Disney+. The finale will also be premiering on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST/ 12:30 pm IST. Ahead of the final episode, Marvel Studios also dropped a 30-second trailer teasing the 'EPIC' showdown. "The EPIC FINALE is almost here," they mentioned. Take a look.

While the series has shed light on the history of Kamala’s powers as well as Namja's threat, the finale will likely address how Kamala Khan's superhero will carve her place in the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Namja seemingly out of the picture, The Department of Damage Control will be Kamala's biggest and last obstacle.

More about Ms Marvel

The Marvel series follows the 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a die-hard fan of the Avengers who comes to realise her own superhero powers. Created by Bisha K. Ali, it stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, and Rish Shah among many others. It first premiered on June 8, 2022.

Ms Marvel will also serve as the set-up for the 2023 film The Marvels, wherein Vellani will reprise her role alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson.

(Image: Twitter/@MsMarvelNews)