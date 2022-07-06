'Ms Marvel' Producer Reveals Why She Connected Deeply With Kamala Khan's Superhero Story

Marking a historic move, Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced its South-Asian superhero in Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with new episodes dropping every week.

The highly-appreciated series introduces Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a teenage superhero who is thrust into a remarkably rich, new mythology that takes her to exciting places where she discovers truths about her past and family. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe growing up in New Jersey, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. After feeling like a misfit at school and sometimes even at home, her life takes a new turn as she is bestowed with superpowers that change her life forever.

The origin and multicultural appeal of Ms Marvel were inspired by the real-life experiences of executive producer Sana Amanat who co-created the first South-Asian superhero character with writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona and editor Stephen Wacker.

Sana Amanat on why she connected to 'Ms Marvel'

Amanat recalls the birth of Ms Marvel and why she connected so deeply with the character’s history and background. “The principles of what Marvel stories stand for is something that has always resonated with me,” she said.

“When we had the opportunity to create a young South Asian female superhero character who is Muslim, it felt new and fresh, but still aligned with the core principles of what Marvel characters have always stood for. Powerful and fantastic, but who are also flawed with vulnerabilities that are very relatable,” she further added.

Calling Ms Marvel unique and different from all other heroes, Amanat said, “She doesn’t have fancy tech or armour. She’s just a teenager from Jersey City trying to figure the world out when she’s suddenly imbued with powers. And while her identity puts a different lens on this Marvel story, she is still so relatable.”

About Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani makes her acting debut as Ms Marvel and is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast including Farhan Akthar, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight. The series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and two-time Academy Award® winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, along with Sana Amanat, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall and Bisha K. Ali.

