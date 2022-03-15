'Ms Marvel': Trailer Of MCU's Series Featuring Latest Superhero Out; Check Release Date

The trailer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Ms Marvel', has been released which is definitely a treat to national as well as international fans. For the first time in history, Marvel Studios has introduced a Pakistani American teenager, Iman Vellani, who is all set to portray Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Ms Marvel (2022). The plot follows a young New Jersey-raised teenager who finds that she has special powers. She then tries to discover who she is and learning about relationships.

'Ms Marvel' trailer out

The trailer shows Kamala Khan daydreaming about the superheroes as she wishes to be one. The clip starts with Khan, who is a big fan of Marvel superheroes, being teased by her fellow mates in college as she dons an avenger t-shirt on her first day. The video shows people in a mosque in prayer, along with Kamala dressed up in a hijab and burqa, to a shot in which she is standing in front of a mirror wearing Captain Marvel cosplay. Watch here:

The trailer shows Kamala balancing her high school, family, and superpowers. One of the shots sees Kamala receiving an amulet of sorts that gives her superpowers, she then gets transformed into Ms Marvel after which she explores her powers as she always dreamt of doing so. The series will feature the actor's journey from a normal human being to becoming a superhero and how she manages to save the outside world as well as her personal life. Apart from exploring Khan's conflicts with supervillains, the series also explores conflicts with Khan's home and religious duties.

More about 'Ms. Marvel'

The show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel and Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. According to a report by Deadline, Anjali Bhimani has also joined the series, Ms Marvel in a recurring role. The series is being helmed by Bad Boys For Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

'Ms Marvel' marks MCU’s first Muslim superhero. After Marvel announced that a Muslim girl will essay the role of Ms Marvel, it drew a lot of attention. Marvel initially announced that Ms Marvel would premiere in late 2021, but the studio pushed the series to the summer of 2022 amid concerns of the COVID 19 pandemic.