'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens React To Superhero Kamala Khan, Express Love

After a long wait, the makers of the upcoming film Ms. Marvel released the trailer on Tuesday, March 15. The captivating point in the trailer for fans was the introduction of superhero Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Bisha K Ali, this upcoming television miniseries stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles.

As part of Phase Four of the MCU, Ms. Marvel is scheduled for a premiere on June 8, 2022, on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The trailer of Ms. Marvel gives fans a glimpse of the life of Kamala Khan, who is an ardent fan of the Avengers, particularly, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. According to a report by Deadline, Anjali Bhimani has also joined the series, Ms Marvel in a recurring role. The series is being helmed by Bad Boys For Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Soon after the video started to trend online, fans could not control their excitement and expressed their love for the teenage superhero and how the makers revealed her powers. While there were some who could relate to the film, others were blown away by the storyline.

Netizens react to Ms Marvel trailer

One of the ardent fans of the series wrote, "Ms marvel the trailer took me down memory lane of finally having a superhero who looks like me." Another user wrote, "Is it just me or was the ms. marvel trailer giving CW Stargirl." A third user chimed in and wrote, "I love Ms. Marvel. Kamala is my favorite Marvel character easily." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Ms. Marvel's trailer surely makes for a good watch."

Ms marvel the trailer took me down memory lane of finally having a superhero who looks like me like things i am made of and tbvh girls nowadays are lucky with the representaion. It was so emotional shifting from one scene to another. Its going to be a great show — نِهال🌸 (@Nehaltopia) March 16, 2022

is it just me or was the ms. marvel trailer giving cw stargirl — colton👾 (@enigmatichudlum) March 16, 2022

I love Ms Marvel. Kamala is my favorite Marvel character easily. The trailer looks amazing, exactly what I was hoping for.



I am also really bummed they just decided her powers were boring and had to give her a whole new set. — Jake! (@MisterJakeypoo) March 16, 2022

In honour of the Ms. Marvel trailer, have some #KamalaKhan ❤️ not sure why they changed her powers but still looks like a good watch!#Marvel #playavengers #MsMarvel #VirtualPhotography pic.twitter.com/C7ReaaQQgx — Hannah (@Cobalt_han) March 16, 2022

The trailer shows the 16-year-old Muslim-American, who writes superhero fan fiction, gaining the ability to harness comic energy as she creates constructs with Nega-Bands. Going by the gripping video, it seems that the show focuses on how Kamala Khan uncovers what it means to be a superhero as she school, family, and her teenage struggles.

IMAGE: Instagram/msmarveldisney