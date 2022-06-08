Ms Marvel Twitter Review: Netizens Give Verdict; Are In Awe Of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan

Ms Marvel has finally landed on Disney Plus, with fans wasting no time in witnessing Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan coming to terms with her superhero abilities. Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms Marvel introduces MCU's first-ever Muslim superhero alongside an ensemble cast of actors Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman among others.

The first episode came out today, June 8, with fans already claiming they're in love with Kamala Khan. Netizens mentioned that they can't wait to see her story progress, while also crediting the creative geniuses behind the visuals for making Ms Marvel a treat to watch.

Ms Marvel Twitter Review

Calling the series a 'pleasant surprise', one user hailed its direction and visual brilliance. They added, "Iman Vellani stands out easily in this very meta role. The South Asian representation is authentic." Reviewing the first episode, another Twitterati wrote, "The first episode of #MsMarvel was fantastic. Stylistic without being overwhelming or distracting. Youthful without feeling childish. Major shoutout to the creative choice made of how to display texting without showing a screen. I cannot WAIT for the rest of this series." Many also said that Iman is the 'perfect' superhero they're already in love with.

The first episode of #MsMarvel was fantastic. Stylistic without being overwhelming or distracting. Youthful without feeling childish. Major shoutout to the creative choice made of how to display texting without showing a screen. I cannot WAIT for the rest of this series. — torilac (@torilac) June 8, 2022

Iman Vellani is the absolute PERFECT Kamala Khan, I'm so in love with her #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/UKygMJizJA — ۞ mabe ᗢ (@dragonevenstar) June 8, 2022

One dubbed the show 'super cool', adding that the visual style was 'so fun'. "The Ms Marvel show is so well done in this first episode, it’s cute, funny, endearing and I am really excited to see how Kamala Khan’s story progresses," another stated."

The Ms. Marvel show is so well done in this first episode, it’s cute, funny, endearing and I am really excited to see how Kamala Khan’s story progresses #MsMarvel — Gary Brink (@iamgarybrink) June 8, 2022

Okay #MsMarvel is super cool. I love the visual style of the entire show, its so fun.😁😁 — Evans Njuguna (@njugunaevans171) June 8, 2022

I literally played the first ep again after I watched it

Can’t wait to see the rest of the season #MsMarvel — GUNGI GANG (@BabyGreedo) June 8, 2022

More about MCU's Ms Marvel series

The plot revolves around Kamala, who's a part of an immigrant family residing in New Jersey. She's an ardent Marvel fan, who specifically loves Captain Marvel, which leads her to write fanfictions about superheroes. Eventually, her own powers activate, leaving her astounded to think about the fact that she can harness cosmic energy and elasticity. She comes ot be known as Ms Marvel, keeping up with her love for Captain Marvel.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MSMARVELOFFICIALANDMARVELSTUDIOS)