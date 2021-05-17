MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline Share A Kiss While Accepting Award

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are the lead star from the popular teen drama series, Outer Banks which was released last year. The duo won an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 held on Sunday and celebrated it by showcasing a passionate kiss on the stage while receiving it. They further thanked the cast and crew of their series, Outer Banks along with all their fans for supporting them.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline essay the role of John and Sarah in the action-adventure mystery drama, Outer Banks whose second season is all set to premiere in 2021. The actors won the Best Kiss Award for their steamy and passionate kiss in the drama series. The couple came on to the stage and shared their feelings on receiving this award and further thanked everyone who loved and supported them throughout.

Madelyn Cline was seen wearing a stunning black coloured jumpsuit with her blonde hair parted from between. While receiving the award, she stated how the fans were so passionate and wonderful. On the other hand, Chase Stokes was seen in a pair of red pants along with a red blazer and a red tee inside. As he held the popcorn trophy for the Best Kiss Award in his hand, he addressed the audience and all his fans and thanked them for supporting the show. He further thanked Josh, Jonah, Shannon, for creating the show and everyone who was present behind the scenes. He then stated how he thought there were so many people he wanted to thank but was not sure of and added how he was panicking. As he continued to thank the Outer Banks cast and crew members, Madelyn Cline intervened and the duo shared a kiss on the stage.

A look at the Outer Banks cast

Apart from Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline in the lead, other Outer Banks cast members include actors namely Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper and many others. While the Outer Banks season 2 release dates have not been revealed yet, it is expected to hit Netflix in 2021 summers.

