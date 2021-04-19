MTV's Are You The One Filming Stops As Former Contestant Accuses Producers Of Drugging Her

The filming of the upcoming season of MTV's Are You The One has been put on hold ever since former contestant Gianna Hammer accused the producers of drugging her and covering up a sexual assault during the filming of season 5 in 2017. The reality show contestant, now 25 years old, was a part of the AYTO season 5 cast, which was shot in the Dominican Republic in the year 2016. Here is everything you need to know about her allegations and how MTV has responded to the same.

MTV's Are You The One contestant accuses producers of drugging her

According to a report by the Daily Beast, former Are You The One contestant Gianna Hammer recently opened up about being sexually assaulted in 2017, while filming for the fifth season of the reality show. The series revolves around a group of men and women, who have to find their perfect match according to a secret matchmaking algorithm. If they pair up correctly, according to the algorithm's results, the entire group of contestants split the $1 million prize.

Gianna Hammer stated that she was on medication for anxiety, which she was supposed to take in the evening right before bed, and had to avoid mixing it with alcohol. She recalled that one night she got extremely drunk and the producers gave her some of the medication to calm her down. Gianna added that she remembers that part of the night very clearly and even though she kept telling her fellow contestants that she isn't supposed to take the medication with alcohol, they told her to have it as it was a very small dose. She further added that she was put to bed and later passed out and only learned in the morning that others saw a male contestant on top of her, and heard her saying no repeatedly.

Hammer refused to take the name of the contestant involved. She even added that she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and the producers promised not to air the footage. MTV's spokesperson released a statement after Gianna Hammer's accusation and wrote, "We take these issues very seriously and have paused production/casting to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third-party production company and further review our internal safety protocols."

Image Credits; Gianna Hammer's Instagram Account