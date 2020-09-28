'Mulan' To Be Premiered In India On December 4 By Disney+ Hotstar; Details Here

Mulan, the latest Chinese action-drama movie, is all set to have a Disney+ Hotstar release in India, this December. The announcement was made by the OTT firm on Monday, September 28. According to the official announcement, the film will premiere on the website on December 4, 2020.

ALSO READ| Disney Faces Flak For Shooting Mulan Near Uyghur Detention Camps In Xinjiang

'Mulan' to release in India this December

All of Disney’s existing premium subscribers will be able to enjoy Mulan at no cost in English. Along with it, the film will also be made available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil for Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers. The movie was initially supposed to hit the movie theatres, in the month of March. However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release stood cancelled. But earlier this month, Disney premiered the movie in the United States on September 4 for a standard premium fee.

ALSO READ| Mulan's Box Office Numbers Record An Underwhelming Performance Of The Disney Film, Read

Along with it, Mulan also had a theatrical release in China and other countries where theatres have reopened. Although the movie couldn’t perform well at the box office, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has generated mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The opening of the movie in the Chinese theatres did not go as it was expected.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the movie after its second weekend has garnered just $6.5 million. According to the portal, the worldwide earning of the movie is estimated to be $57 million which is far less than its budget of $200 million.

ALSO READ| 'Mulan' 2020 To Have Earned Whopping $260 Million On Disney? Read Details

About the movie Mulan

Helmed by Niki Caro, this live-action film has been adapted from the 1998 iconic animated series of the same name. Produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, the action-packed film features Yifei Liu as the main protagonist. Along with her, the movie also stars Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma and Donnie Yen in significant roles. Based on the Chinese folklore ‘The Ballad of Mullan’, the film chronicles the life of a young Chinese maiden, who masks herself as a male warrior in order to save her father’s life. As per IMDb, the movie has earned 5.4 stars out of 10.

ALSO READ| 'Mulan' To 'Extraction': Here's Taking A Look At The Making Of Major Action Movie Scenes

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.