'Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Script Had A Big Impact On Me,' Konkona Sen Sharma Tells Republic

In a recent interview with Republic World, Konkona Sen Sharma opened up about her upcoming series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The Amazon Prime Video original series will focus on the untold story of medical professionals and first responders during the tragic and dastardly 26/11 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The actor mentioned that the script of the show had an impact on her and brought back a lot of memories of the event that took place 13 years ago.

Konkona Sen Sharma speaks about Mumbai Diaries 26/11

When asked about her experience of shooting for a show that deals with an intense subject like a terrorist attack, and particularly a heinous attack like 26/11 which remains firmly in the Nation's consciousness, the actor mentioned that what really left an impact on her was reading the script of the show. She also recalled that director Nikkhil Advani shared his research for the film and the team had a workshop with Dr. Sheikh, who was on ground during the 26/11 attacks. She mentioned that these events brought back memories for her. However, she also said there was a drastic difference between reading the script and actually shooting for the show.

Konkona Sen Sharma highlighted, “We hardly have any medical dramas in India. So, this is one of the first in the genre in India. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is set against the backdrop of a fictionalized 26/11 and has the qualities of a thriller. It’s like the events are playing out in real-time and it is very fast-paced. The pandemic has given us a new-found appreciation for our frontline workers and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a tribute to them.”

Konkona Sen Sharma on the difference between Bengali and Hindi cinema

After speaking about her upcoming medical drama-thriller, the actor also delved into her work in the Bengali film industry. She starred in Bengali films including Ek Je Aachhe Kanya and Titli. The actor mentioned that she does not believe there is much of a difference between Bengali and Hindi cinema, though she did concede she has worked in fewer Bengali films and so her view may be limited. She said-

“For an actor there isn’t much difference between the two, as for the actor, the work remains the same; you have to inhabit another person different from yourself and become that person. That is a very interesting experience.”

Last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans’ Geeli Pucchi, she said she loves playing characters who are not very typical and generic. She elaborated that she enjoys characters with details, where it seems like the writer has paid attention to every single thing about the character. Konkona Sen Sharma believes it is these characters that are most relatable to herself and to the larger audience. She also loves when the character she is playing goes through a transition and growth throughout the film or show like in the films Aaja Nachle and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer.

Konkona Sen Sharma further spoke about the impact her mother Aparna Sen had in her choosing acting as her career path. She elaborated on her mother’s shift from a mainstream popular Bengali film actor to an independent director. She then revealed that she never wanted to become an actor as she had witnessed how the industry functioned from the inside. She also cited another reason for her initial decision and said-

“I didn’t relate much to the films that were being made at that time.”

She also shared a story from her childhood, when her mother would not allow her to watch mainstream Hindi and Bengali films including Ramayan & Mahabharat. Her mother told her to first read it, as television should not be the first impression she had of it. Konkona Sen Sharma credited this attitude of her mother for her different sensibilities. She went on to say-

“I was very comfortable being different. I felt it’s okay, everyone doesn't have to be the same.”

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor also emphasized the importance of visiting a film set if one aspired to step into the world of cinema. As the actor often accompanied her mother to the sets of her films, she said she grew up being very comfortable with film sets. She recalled an incident when she had visited her mother on a film set after attending school and completed her homework there.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Picture Credits:ANI/Prime Video-Instagram