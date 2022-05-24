Mumbai Police Uses Jitendra Kumar's 'Panchayat 2' Meme To Caution Against Triple Riding

From an engineer to handling minuscule issues of villagers, Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi from Panchayat season 2 is winning hearts all over social media. With the nostalgic nature of the series and endearing characters striking chords with the audience, the series quickly became the talk of the town as viewers left positive reviews.

Although it has been a few weeks since its release, the series continues to grab attention on social media. Amidst the craze, Mumbai Police took the opportunity to use Panchayat 2's popularity and raise awareness of traffic rules.

Mumbai Police uses 'Panchayat 2' meme

Taking to their official social media handles, Mumbai Police shared a meme from Panchayat season 2 featuring Jitendra Kumar. In the meme, the actor is seen saying, ''Yeh sab me comfortable nahi hun main (I am not comfortable in doing this). They used the line to urge citizens to avoid triple rides if somebody coaxes them. They shared the post with the caption, ''Friends: Let's go for a ride triple seat! Responsible Citizen: Yeh sab me comfortable nahi hun main.''

Friends: Let's go for a ride triple seat!



Responsible Citizen: pic.twitter.com/AcztSFTN44 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 23, 2022

More on 'Panchayat 2'

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series saw the return of Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta along with others like Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Biswapati Sarkar in pivotal roles. In an interview with PTI, Neena Gupta dished out on why the series is winning hearts across India with its light-hearted comedy and simple concept.

She said, ''What I've realised is that 'Panchayat' has a certain kind of innocence. That's why it touches people's hearts. It's a very well-written season. There are some new characters also. It was fun to shoot again. We shot in the same village (in Madhya Pradesh) and stayed in the same hotel,'' Gupta reprised her role as pradhan (village head) Manju Devi on the Amazon Prime Original series.

''Manju Devi's growth as a character will be slow because the kind of woman she is, she won't suddenly change. She is a very simple woman and doesn't want much from life. So the change has to come softly and slowly. And this is the flavour of 'Panchayat'. There are no abrupt shifts. The script flows very smoothly,'' Neena Gupta said of her character.

