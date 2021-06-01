Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Jeetu Jaan Arrested Amid Allegations His Wife Was Murdered

YouTuber 'Jeetu Jaan' alias Jitendra Agarwal has been arrested by Bhandup Police in Mumbai after his wife's family alleged that he killed her. According to police, Komal Agarwal was found hanging from a fan. Komal, who according to her family was assaulted by the YouTuber regularly, had allegedly eloped with him in March this year after them knowing each other for around two months.

Mumbai: YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested

As per reports, the Bhandup Police had filed a case of accidental death, but after the complaint from the victim's mother and sister, a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Jitendra Agarwal.

According to Komal's mother, the victim was regularly assaulted by Jitendra over household work. After the alleged physical assault, the accused had told Komal not to call her sister Priya after he came to know that she complained to her about the abuse. According to the report, the victim had complained to her sister thrice about the assault. At one point, Komal had also left the house.

"If Jitendra had physically abused Komal so many times, it is not difficult to imagine that he may have killed her," alleged Komal's sister Priya.

The victim's family came to know about her death after the police called them saying she was found hanging. The family immediately raised suspicion on her husband. "Jitendra has been arrested and a probe is underway in the case. We are waiting for the autopsy report to find whether she hanged herself, or she was killed," said Senior Inspector Sham Shinde from Bhandup police station.

(Image: ANI)

