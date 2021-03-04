'Murder Among The Mormons' Review: Twitterati Reacts To The Explosive Docu-series

Murder among the Mormons is an addition to Netflix's growing list of true crime docuseries. The three-part docuseries involves money, hidden church documents, bombs and a mystery that turns out to be fatal. The show premiered yesterday on March 3 on Netflix and is a limited series with just 3 episodes dedicated to the 3 bombings that happened in Salt Lake City in 1985. The show is directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom. Here is the Murder among the Mormons review:

'Murder among the Mormons': Watch it or Skip It?

Plot

The official synopsis of the docuseries on Netflix reads, "High - stakes exploits turn deadly and shake a global church to its core in this extraordinary true crime story." The show revolves around 3 bombings that happened in Salt Lake City in 1985 that happened in 1985 which killed 2 people and injured one. The bomb blast was planned to retrieve the documents of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints aks the Mormon church as the documents stated the actual origin of the church which the bad guys were trying to sell.

The series is based on a true incident that happened over three decades ago in which a Mormon missionary named Mark Hofmann planned the bomb blasts killing two and injuring himself for his mission to be successful. The event is known to be one of the darkest chapters in American history. The makers of the series wanted to show the gravity of this crime that seems to have slowly faded from people's memory.

Murder among the Mormons review by the audience

Viewers of the series on Twitter found the docuseries to be very interesting and were glad to know about a dark part of history that many were not aware of. Check out some of the reactions below:

This murder among the Mormons doc is so wild. I am so into it. I’m a couple episodes into it and I’m so enthralled by it. — Beardgryllzz (@beardgryllzz) March 4, 2021

“Murder Among the Mormons” Netflix doc was wild. I thought it was going to exposed the Mormon religion, boy was I wrong. — wear a mask (@wethejorge) March 4, 2021

“Murder Among The Mormons”

Well ya know I’m dropping everything to watch this, thanks Netflix — Ellie (@ellieq) March 4, 2021

Murder Among the Mormons takes the term "Holy Smoke" on a whole new level. — Edgar Martinez (@EM_MTY55) March 4, 2021

Watch Murder Among the Mormons next, its a very interesting documentary on Netflix — Edgar Martinez (@EM_MTY55) March 4, 2021

Murder among the Mormons ratings

The limited series has been given a rating of 7.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb which denotes that the series is a little above average and worth a watch. While the series seems to be getting positive reviews from the viewers the same cannot be said about the critics. Critic Brian Tallerico rated the series with just 2 stars claiming it to be just like any other Netflix true-crime series with it not bringing anything big on the table, another critic from the Wall Street Journal claimed that the series was not able to answer a majority of the questions due to its limited episodes and ended up giving the series a low rating as well.

