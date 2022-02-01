'Murderville': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything You Need To Know About Netflix Series

The Over-The-Top platforms have been adding more and more content to add subscribers and keep the existing ones intact. As a result, every week there are multiple new releases to keep audiences entertained. This week one of the new releases set to be released is the series Murderville on Netflix.

The series promises to keep viewers hooked with a murder mystery story, but not so intense as there will be numerous light-hearted moments in between. Right from release date, cast to plot, here's all you need to know about the series:

Murderville release date

The series Murderville releases on Netflix on February 3. The series will have six episodes, and all will release together.

Murderville plot

The official synopsis read, "Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy."

The short description about the series on YouTube read, "Solving crimes is hard. Improv comedy is harder."

The plot of the series revolves around a detective named Terry Seattle, played by Will Arnett, for whom, "everyday means a new murder case and a new celebrity partner."

"These celebrities have no scripts and no idea what's going to happen,' gives a gist on what the story is all about.

Murderville trailer

The trailer of Murderville was shared by the makers a week back.

The main element to look forward to in the story was "Biggest mystery' being 'will they solve the murder?' as they have three main suspects and written notes like 'see you in hell' to probe.

There are numerous fun-filled moments shown in the film, like when Terry asks Ken Jeong to lie in the outline of the dead person at the crime scene or when Terry asks Kumail Nanjiani to 'gasp' and then calling it a 'weird gasp' when they are told about a murder. And the other highlights are Terry and Sharon cutting a body and blood spilling out, and another when he gives Conan a name to impersonate himself.

Murderville cast

The celebrities who would play themselves in the series are Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone. Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, and Phillip Smithey are some of the other members of the cast.

Other details of Murderville

The series is based on Murder in Successville, a British sitcom that aired from 2015 to 2017.

The series has been directed by Iain K. Morris and Brennan Shroff. Krister Johnson was the showrunner while Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O'Neill, Hannah Levy, and Adriana Robles shared writing credits.