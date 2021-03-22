Mushoku Tensei Anime Series' Second Season To Premiere In July 2021

The eleventh episode of the Mushoku Tensei anime series marked the conclusion of this Manabu Okamoto television show on Sunday. However, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series ended with the confirmation of a second instalment for the anime. While Funimation, the streamer of the anime, confirmed its second season, the Mushoku Tensei season 2 release date was announced by the television series' Twitter handle today.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 release date announced

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation premiered on January 10, 2021, on the Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 channels. The popular Japanese anime series also aired on Sun TV while it was streamed in the United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Ireland and Mexico by Funimation. The official synopsis of the anime by Funimation's official website reads:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Recently, after revealing that the show was trending on the micro-blogging platform in Japan post its finale episode on their official Twitter handle, the makers of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation have now announced its "second cour". Earlier today, i.e. March 22, 2021, the makers shared multiple glimpses from the anime series on Twitter to not only confirm its second season but also reveal its release date. Their tweet read: "Mushoku Tensei will return for its second cour in July 2021."

Take a look:

Mushoku Tensei will return for its second cour in July 2021. #MushokuTensei #ç„¡è·è»¢ç”Ÿ pic.twitter.com/dTz4eeyBDl — Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (@MushokuTensei) March 21, 2021

About Mushoku Tensei anime

The fan-favourite Japanese anime series has director Manabu Okamoto at its helm while it is produced by Studio Blind. Along with Studio Blind, EGG FIRM has also been credited for its production. While Kazutaka Sugiyama designed all the characters of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Yuiko ÅŒhara wrote, produced, scored and also sung its opening as well as closing theme songs. Watch the trailer of Mushoku Tensei anime series' first season below: