Music Of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Garners Buzz; See Details

Marvel recently established a base on the OTT platforms, with their show WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which have made it evident that the makers did not hesitate in spending huge amounts on the music. Both the series featured music by top composers who have worked on Marvel movies, earlier. Scroll further to know more about the background scores of the two shows and more about them.

WandaVision and The Falcon & the Winter Soldier music getting applauded

The mysteries and backstories of the much-loved characters are grabbing fan attention, but both of these shows have fans enjoying the theme songs equally well. They used Marvel veterans including Christophe Beck and Henry Jackman, who have done the music of Ant-Man movies and two Captain America films, respectively. Both the shows featured an extensive variety of music which included light-hearted sitcom tropes to darker orchestral colours when they brought in the terrorists and assorted bad guys.

However, it was the WandaVision songs that stood out and garnered massive attention. All the six tracks were penned by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who also wrote the music for the Academy Award-winning project Frozen. The album includes A Newlywed Couple, WandaVision!, We Got Something Cooking, Making It Up as We Go Along, Let’s Keep It Going, and the widely adored Agatha All Along; which picked up inspiration from different eras of TV themes.

In a conversation with Variety, Anderson – Lopez said, that she feels both she and Robert are the rerun generation as she recalled her childhood when they watched The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Islands in the afternoon. Robert adds that while doing the music for the show, the couple got to have their own version of a boot camp, where they watched innumerable opening sequences. He attributes the same, which finally led them to write the lyrics for WandaVision and creating several minute–long sequences that gave structure and tone to the show.

Christopher Beck took it on him to define Wanda’s character, by using a 75-piece Vienna orchestra. He says that Wanda was not the television show hero; rather she was a witch and had a lot of darkness to herself and her struggles were a major theme throughout the show. Beck expresses, that as per him the Wandavision theme is his ‘most strongly thematic work’ so far in his career.

Image: Marvel YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.