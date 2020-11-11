'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Fame Whitney Way Thore Shuns Rumours About Fake Relationship

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore recently slammed the rumours about her romantic relationship with Chase Severino. A few fans of the show had been alleging that Chase and Whitney had been acting all along while a few others accused Chase of being a paid actor on the show. The reality star, who recently broke off her engagement, spoke to E! News and stated that most of it had to do with the way society views fat women.

Whitney Thore on relationship rumours

Reality star Whitney Thore recently opened up on her recent breakup with Chase Severino and My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s reputation amongst the masses. She shed some light on how instances have been happening with her since a really long time.

Whitney Thore, in interaction with E! News, said that it is really disheartening that whenever people learn about a new relationship in her life, they give out a similar reaction. It is nothing new and has been happening for years now. The TLC star further admitted that she does read about herself online, every once in a while. A few people have also alleged in the past that all her friends are paid actors. Some people, according to Whitney, would ruthlessly say that nobody could really like her, and therefore, the actors are making a big benefit from being on the show.

Read Farah Khan To Play Herself In Shaad Ali's Web Series Titled 'Call My Agent'

Also read Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Activist Ruby Bridges, Dies At 86

Whitney Thore also said that it is not surprising for her in any way; however, she finds it sad to a great extent. In her words, it is a sad reflection of the society which seems to believe that fat people cannot be loved naturally. She also threw some light on how people indulge in an excessive comparison between the partners. They feel the person is way too handsome for their partner and at the end, state that all of it was just a façade. To Whitney Thore, such speculation only speaks volumes about how fat women are viewed by the people.

She broke up with Chase Severino when she learnt that he had cheated on her with his ex-lover. His ex also gave birth to a baby girl, who was recently named Aurora.

Read 'Peacemaker' Series To Start Production As Soon As James Gunn Ends Two-week Quarantine

Also read LeBron James Shows Off New Xbox Series X Bundle Pack In Instagram Video: Watch

Image Courtesy: Whitney Way Thore Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.