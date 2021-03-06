My Hero Academia Chapter 304 Leaks, Spoilers, Full Summary: Deku Enters The Vestige

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga and TV show, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The comic My Hero Academia has been a part of the Manga community for six years. The Manga series revolves around The Hero Academy U.A, where heroes learn how to use their powers for good. The latest chapter of the manga series was released three days ago. Read on to find out what happened in My Hero Academia chapter 304.

My Hero Academia Chapter 304

Deku (Midoriya) will talk to his predecessors in My Hero Academia 304 and the chapter is called Izuku Midoriya and Yagi Toshinori. The My Hero Academia chapter 304 leaks and summary were shared by a Twitter user, Atsu. The chapter opens with All Might still holding an unconscious Deku's hand, the mentor then claims to feel the power of 'One For All' inside of his mentee. Deku, in his comatose state, is seen in the 'Vestige World' sitting with the predecessors who used the power at one point.

When Deku speaks to the first-ever user of One For All, they explain that back in the day, it was difficult to always communicate with the current user of the power but over time it has grown easier. The fifth user, Banjou, tells him they will keep his identity a secret. Meanwhile, Hikage remembers how he spent 18 years running from 'All For One', and even tried to foster the power. However, the power took a toll on his body and reduced his life force, making him age faster. During this interaction, Deku figures out that All Might did not shorten his lifespan when he owned the power, unlike Shinomori Hikage, because he is Quirkless. Someone who possesses a quirk and receives 'All For One' would inevitably shorten their lifespan.

My Hero Academia spoilers

The latest My Hero Academia Chapter 304 leaks revealed a shocking detail. The chapter revealed that the fan-favourite protagonist and literal hero, Deku will be the last holder of 'One For All'. My Hero Academia 304 is scheduled for a Sunday release. In the upcoming chapter, Hikage will also reveal he died when he was 40 due to old age. He concludes that One For All is not something humans can utilise.

