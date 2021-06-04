‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 315 Spoiler: Will Deku Save Overhaul?

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 ended with Overhaul working with Lady Nagant and ignoring Deku. The next chapter could bring the trio face-to-face in a battle. MHA 315 release date is set for June 6, 2021. Before that catch MHA 315 spoilers for the manga series.

MHA 315 leaks out; Devu fights Nagant

Reddit User HoundOfJustice has shared MHA 315 spoilers. The chapter begins with Overhaul and Lady Nagant getting ready to find Deku. Overhaul admits that he knows the student that All For One was talking about because he was the boy infected with a hero disease who ruined his plans. He agrees to help Nagant in identifying Deku if she promises that she will take him to his boss when everything is finished.

Scenes cut to the present, Overhaul is screaming at Lady Nagant because she does not follow the plan. She has her gun aimed at Overhaul and says that she would have to increase the speed of her bullets even if it reduces her aim. Nagant expresses how much she hates the hero education system. She shoots Overhaul telling him that people won't understand how bad it is until someone dies because of their own mistakes. She thinks Deku will hesitate to rescue Overhaul and that will give her a chance to win, but he's already on the move.

There comes an explanation on the third's quirk called Fa Jin. It accumulates kinetic energy through repeated movements & releases it explosively. In the last chapter, Deku uses his legs to avoid Nagant's shots. So to change his plan, he releases his all power now and uses the black whip to boost his centrifugal force.

Lady Nagant gets impressed by his move as it not only made him faster than her bullet but also because Deku started changing directions at the exact moment when she aimed at Overhaul. Deku says he'll talk to Chisaki later and prepares to attack Nagant. The third user appears and explains that in the last chapter his body was affected because he was using all the quirks at once. But he is safe now as he is using only Fa Jin and Black Whip.

Deku attacks Lady Nagant with a "Pseudo 100%" Manchester Smash and breaks her rifle with the airwaves. She is still thinking to herself about how Deku saved Overhaul as it was the most normal thing to do. She wonders when all these beautiful words from the heroes start making her feel sick.

Deku grabs her bloody arm as she is falling. Nagant reveals that the bullet she shot at Overhaul was a curved one, so it wouldn't hit him. She mentions that she could have shot Deku's leg when she first spotted him, hinting that she is not entirely loyal to AFO. Deku then asks Nagant to fight alongside him because she still has the heart of a hero.

Lady Nagant is about to admit that Deku is a true hero, but All for One suddenly shows up. He discloses that he knows very well how people can change their minds. So he had prepared a surprise in case the conditions of the contract weren't fulfilled. Then, Nagant explodes. Deku screams as her burned body falls down from the skies. AFO informs that Nagant was used until the very end and that she should blame that blessed quirk of hers. The chapter ends with Hawks coming to the rescue and telling his senpai not to die.

IMAGE: PLUSULTRA INSTAGRAM

