'My Hero Academia': Here Is What You Need To Know About 'One For All' Lineage Users

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series which has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. It has introduced all kinds of different characters in the hundreds of chapters that it has brought till date. The lineage of One For All Quirk has been one of the highly anticipated elements of the plot and fans have been waiting since long to find out more about the same. Chapter 310 of My Hero Academia has finally covered all the users of lineage after a long wait.

My Hero Academia finishes One For All lineage

The manga series has finally finished the lineage of One For All after revealing the second and the third users of the Quirk. They were initially described as formless shadows, but have now arrived for the purpose of helping Deku unlock the true powers of One For All, as per cbr.com. When Deku first meets the vestiges, he unexpectedly sees them staring at a wall. An indication is made that since the two vestiges don’t sit with the rest from their lineage, they could have reservations about their past, which has resulted in the two empty chairs of the group.

It is also revealed that the second and the third users were around in the time of All For One’s prosperity, which has been termed as “The Dark Era”. That was the time when the villains used to reign supreme and had powers over heroes, who were merely seen as survivors. The second user was said to be the leader of the rebellion during “The Dark Era”, which indicates his power. However, during his battles, he lost many allies which resulted in tremendous loss.

The second user also has a scar on his face, possibly reflecting his days of battle. While the Quirk of the third user has been kept behind the curtain, the second user is seen wearing gauntlets that are used for battle. However, this is the only revelation that has been made about the two vestiges, which appear to have a striking resemblance to one another. The two predecessors are expected to be covered further in the upcoming chapters.