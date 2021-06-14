Last Updated:

'My Hero Academia' Makers React To BTS' Jungkook Singing OST For The Series; Fans Excited

Recently, 'My Here Academia' makers got fans excited with their reaction when BTS' Jungkook singing the OST of the popular Japanese superhero manga series.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
My Hero Academia

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM/ MY HERO ACADEMIA' TWITTER


Recently, My Here Academia makers got fans excited with their reaction to BTS' Jungkook singing the OST of the popular Japanese superhero manga series. The makers of the manga series have been sharing updates on their official Twitter handle about their upcoming collaboration with BTS' Jungkook. BTS ARMY is hoping that the popular K-pop artist received an invitation and agrees to sing the OST for the hit manga series. 

BTS' Jungkook to sing My Hero Academia's OST?

As the main vocalist of the popular K-pop boy band, fans have always hoped for an OST work from Jungkook because of his natural and sweet voice. Thus, they have been requesting him to agree to sing the OST using their Twitter handle. According to Allkpop, several other directors also wish to collaborate with BTS once. 

READ | Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' co-star Jahnavi Dhanrajgir shares BTS photos

The popular Japanese superhero manga series, My Hero Academia is penned and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The comic series has bagged the 2019's Harvey Award for the Best Manga series. As per the records till April 2021, the superhero manga has sold over 50 million copies in circulation globally. The manga as well as the anime adaptations have received positive reviews from the critics as well as its viewers. 

READ | Hans Zimmer tunes take over the internet after BTS fame Suga shares his playlist

My Hero Academia characters mainly include Izuku Midoriya, the boy born with superpowers. The anime has five seasons. My Hero Academia season 5 consists of 13 episodes that are currently being aired on ytv and NTV, and Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu outside Asia. 

READ | BTS band members reveal their favorite lines and costumes from 'Butter'

Furthermore, BTS recently released its second English track, Butter on May 21, 2021. Amid much fanfare, Billboard announced that BTS' Butter has topped their Hot 100 songs chart after the chartbuster, Dynamite. The song has also entered the Guinness World Records for the most viewed video on YouTube. After the release of its original version, BTS also released its two new versions which kept its fans going gaga over the smoothness of the band members' moves. On Spotify, the song has garnered over 11 million global streams on the first day of its release, making it the most-streamed Spotify track. The track beat I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber by 64,946 streams. 

READ | BTS gearing for June comeback? Check out 'BTS: The Best Album' release date

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM/ MY HERO ACADEMIA' TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT