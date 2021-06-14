'My Hero Academia' Makers React To BTS' Jungkook Singing OST For The Series; Fans Excited

Recently, My Here Academia makers got fans excited with their reaction to BTS' Jungkook singing the OST of the popular Japanese superhero manga series. The makers of the manga series have been sharing updates on their official Twitter handle about their upcoming collaboration with BTS' Jungkook. BTS ARMY is hoping that the popular K-pop artist received an invitation and agrees to sing the OST for the hit manga series.

BTS' Jungkook to sing My Hero Academia's OST?

bestie if i could i would — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 9, 2021

I think you would ask him first!!! — D (@Fck_Delusionals) June 9, 2021

when i get Jungkook from BTS' email — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 8, 2021

As the main vocalist of the popular K-pop boy band, fans have always hoped for an OST work from Jungkook because of his natural and sweet voice. Thus, they have been requesting him to agree to sing the OST using their Twitter handle. According to Allkpop, several other directors also wish to collaborate with BTS once.

Well, it's time to see this anime. ✨ — Levi... Thank you. 💉 (@Levis_ackerbond) June 13, 2021

I LOVE 僕のヒーローアカデミア,It would be great if you can cooperate with Jungkook. pic.twitter.com/cHuZulDGVb — Chen Rabbit (@RabbitChen) June 9, 2021

Isn't way opposite? Mean owners approach the singer to sing for their show?



Please send email i wish they will let jungkook sing in your OST 🙏🙏🙏🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/74k3NIycFV — 💙𝄞Saraʲᵏ𝄞💙 (@_myeuphoriaJJK) June 9, 2021

The popular Japanese superhero manga series, My Hero Academia is penned and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The comic series has bagged the 2019's Harvey Award for the Best Manga series. As per the records till April 2021, the superhero manga has sold over 50 million copies in circulation globally. The manga as well as the anime adaptations have received positive reviews from the critics as well as its viewers.

My Hero Academia characters mainly include Izuku Midoriya, the boy born with superpowers. The anime has five seasons. My Hero Academia season 5 consists of 13 episodes that are currently being aired on ytv and NTV, and Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu outside Asia.

Furthermore, BTS recently released its second English track, Butter on May 21, 2021. Amid much fanfare, Billboard announced that BTS' Butter has topped their Hot 100 songs chart after the chartbuster, Dynamite. The song has also entered the Guinness World Records for the most viewed video on YouTube. After the release of its original version, BTS also released its two new versions which kept its fans going gaga over the smoothness of the band members' moves. On Spotify, the song has garnered over 11 million global streams on the first day of its release, making it the most-streamed Spotify track. The track beat I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber by 64,946 streams.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM/ MY HERO ACADEMIA' TWITTER

