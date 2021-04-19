'My Hero Academia' Season 5 - Episode 5 Release Date And Spoilers; Know More

My Hero Academia is a popular Manga book series that has been running for many years. The characters and plot of this series have also been brought on television in the form of anime, and its show is currently in the fifth season. A total of four episodes from this season has been aired till date and the plot has been effectively carried forward. With only a few days to go for the release of the next episode, here are more details about the release date and spoilers of My Hero Academia season 5 episode 5.

My Hero Academia Season 5 - Episode 5 release date and spoilers

My Hero Academia has brought forth a long list of superheroes in the comics, all with their unique strengths and skills. Many of them have been brought into the television series as recurring characters. However, the plot largely revolves around Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a superhero even though he has been born without any powers to boast of. With four episodes of the new seasons having already aired, many fans may have wondered about the release date of the next episode. The fifth episode is all set to release on April 24, i.e., on Saturday.

The ongoing plot of this series has shown Shinso revealing the fact that never used Quirk Brainwashing himself, but sounded confident with his belief that many people could not be brainwashed together. Different types of quirking techniques are explained, which is followed by a fight against Kosei. Izuku, who is carefully making note of the fight with his crew, observes that Shinso and his crew are powerful. The battle continues, and Izuku continues keeping an eye on the fight.

The television series My Hero Academia had first aired back in 2016. While the first season brought a significantly lesser number of episodes to the screen, the following seasons increased the number of episodes to 25 per season. Counting the four episodes of the new season, the series has brought a total of 92 episodes till date. The series has also been given an English version, with its growing popularity all over the world.

Promo image courtesy: My Hero Academia Instagram