'My Hero Academia' Season 5 To Debut On Toonami; Find The Schedule Details Here

My Hero Academia has returned with its fifth season. Season 5 picks up where the previous season left off. The anime series follows the story of Izuki Midoriya, a boy who is born without superpowers in a world where superpowers are a norm for everyone. He is scouted by All Might, and soon joins a prestigious school for superheroes. The series is an adaptation of a manga of the same name.

The show has also spawned into spin-offs, movies, and light novels. In 2018, it was announced that a live-action adaptation is also in the works. Three episodes from season 5 have released so far. The next episode is slated to air on April 17, 2021.

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 on Netflix?

The superhero action anime premiered its fifth season on Netflix in March 2021. The series was available for Indian viewers from March 29, 2021. Medialinks licensed the series to air on streaming platforms like iQiyi, Netflix, Viu, WeTV, etc in South and Southeast Asia. The show is all set to make its Toonami debut. It will start streaming on the platform from May 8, 2021. Toonami is known for its late-night airing of Japanese anime and sometimes even American animation cartoons. Toonami debut of My Hero Academia will make the show available for the fans in North America.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 5?

Fans of the show can watch the latest installment of the series on Funimation and Crunchyroll, along with Netflix too. The show is available for streaming on various other online streaming platforms like Hulu and Bilibili as well. Previous seasons of the show can also be viewed on Netflix India.

My Hero Academia at a glance

My Hero Academia, also known as Boku No Hero Academia, is a popular superhero action anime from Toho Animation. The series has been well received by the fans since season 1 was released. The anime, now in its fifth season has only increased the fans' curiosity to know what happens next. My Hero Academia Season 5's release brings with it the fight between 1-A and 1-B. It will also shed light on Shigaraki and the League of Villains.